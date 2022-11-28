Read full article on original website
World Cup: Harry Kane insists he can hit form for England at right time in knockouts
England skipper Harry Kane is aiming to peak in time for the business end of World Cup 2022 having failed to score during the group stage.The Tottenham Hotspur striker is just two goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time national record but has yet to hit the back of the net in Qatar as he and his team-mates prepare to face Senegal in the last 16.“I would love to be sitting here with two or three goals now, but I think the group stage has gone well,” Kane said, insisting he feels “fit and sharp”.Sign up for our newsletters.
Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar
The World Cup has become a political lightning rod in Qatar
Liberian president's long stay abroad criticised
Liberian President George Weah's long absence from the country has raised eyebrows and prompted criticism, leading one opposition figure to ask if the West African nation is running on "autopilot". - 'Abandoning the entire country' - New York-born Timothy Weah is one of many people to hold US and Liberian nationality, with the countries maintaining close ties dating back to Americans' role in the creation of the West African state in the 19th century.
