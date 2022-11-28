ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
thebrag.com

“Honoured and humbled”: Winner crowned at Set the Stage with Tash Sultana

Aspiring artists were offered the opportunity of a lifetime as they took the stage outside Platypus’ Pitt St store to perform in front of Aussie music icon Tash Sultana and the Lonely Lands team for Set The Stage with Tash Sultana, thanks to Platypus and New Balance. Tash is...
thebrag.com

Beck announces special acoustic Australian shows

Iconic rocker Beck has announced two special Australian shows for next year. The multiple Grammy Award-winner will perform an intimate and acoustic show in Melbourne and Sydney in April (see full dates below). The acoustic set will emphasise Beck’s exquisite songwriting and impressive versatility, and will be the rare chance...
thebrag.com

Kurt Vile & The Violators, black midi & more announced for Meadow 2023

Victoria festival Meadow is returning for its ninth edition next year, featuring acclaimed international artists like Kurt Vile and black midi. Meadow 9 will take place on the weekend of Friday, March 31st to Sunday, April 2nd in Bambra on Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung land. The weekend will see some...
Popculture

Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82

Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
American Songwriter

Mötley Crüe Reveal First Batch of Shows with New Guitarist John 5

A month after Mötley Crüe confirmed that founding member Mick Mars was retiring from touring, the band revealed their first batch of shows with new guitarist John 5. Fresh off their stadium tour with Poison, Joan Jett, and Def Leppard in 2022, Mötley Crüe will rejoin Leppard in 2023 for a number of more intimate shows on Feb. 10 and 11 at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before both bands embark on a larger world tour. Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will kick off their world tour on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and continue on throughout Latin America and Europe before wrapping up on July 6 in Glasgow, Scotland.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rolling Stone

Christine McVie, Keyboardist and Singer for Fleetwood Mac, Dead at 79

Christine McVie, the longtime co-lead vocalist, keyboardist, and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the age of 79. A cause of death was not available, but McVie’s family said she died at a hospital “following a short illness.” The band confirmed McVie’s death in a note shared on social media. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky...
The Moose 95.1 FM

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Live at the Fillmore (1997): Review

"We're having so much fun here at the Fillmore, it's ridiculous," Tom Petty tells the crowd at one point on Live at the Fillmore (1997). You think? In either of its configurations - standard (two-CD, three-LP) or deluxe (4 CDs, six LPs) - Live at the Fillmore (1997) is more than just a mere good time. Petty's 20-show stand with the Heartbreakers at the legendary San Francisco venue during January and February of that year was epic, a landmark not only for rock 'n' roll performances but for all music.
FILLMORE, CA
thebrag.com

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are holding a record fair in Melbourne

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are holding a record fair ahead of their Melbourne show next month. The iconic psych rockers are playing at The Palace Foreshore on Saturday, December 10th, accompanied by singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly and local punk rock outfit CIVIC. Several days ago, King Gizzard revealed on...
WFBQ Q95

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
thebrag.com

Miley Cyrus’ Mum is dating a famous Australian actor

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish has seemingly confirmed she’s dating former Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Tish posted a candid photo of herself and Dominic that showed them cuddling by a pool while looking out at the ocean. She simply captioned the post “Thanks for the cute photo” along with a red love heart and tagged Dominic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy