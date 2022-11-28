Brazil close out their World Cup 2022 group stages by taking on Cameroon in the final match of Group G this evening.The Selecao are already through to the last-16 following wins over Serbia and Switzerland yet are still trying to discover their best formation in the absence of Neymar. Manager Tite is likely to make some changes this evening and give the fringe players in the squad more gametime.Cameroon meanwhile will look to pull off another monumental upset at this tournament by beating Brazil to secure a place in the last-16. Their 3-3 draw with Serbia leaves them with a slender chance to get through but only if they defeat the five world champions.Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More Pele hospitalised in battle against cancerDani Alves to become Brazil’s oldest World Cup captain against CameroonNeymar hails Casemiro as ‘best midfielder in the world’ as goal seals Brazil win over Switzerland

27 MINUTES AGO