NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Liam Robbins scored 14 points, Tyrin Lawrence added 13 with two key buckets, and Vanderbilt held off Wofford 65-62. Lawrence hit a jumper to give Vanderbilt a 62-57 lead with 3:43, then the Commodores went scoreless until Lawrence’s layup made it 64-61 with 22 seconds left. With two seconds left, Vanderbilt put Wofford’s B.J. Mack on the line. He made the first and Vandy’s Liam Robbins grabbed the rebound when Mack missed the second attempt. Robbins was fouled at 0:01 and made one of two to finish out the game. Robbins added nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists for the Commodores. Mack led Wofford with 19 points.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO