Ashland, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Patrick Gerald Hanrahan, 37

ASHLAND – Patrick Gerald Hanrahan, 37, of Ashland passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2022. He was the son of Kim (Henchy) Hanrahan and the late Vincent Hanrahan. Patrick was born in Providence, RI and moved to Ashland when he was a child. He attended Ashland schools and then...
ASHLAND, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

German Colon Vazquez, 85

FRAMINGHAM – German Colon Vazquez, 85, passed away on November 27, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at the Iglesia Getsemani Pentacostal Inc., 45 Hollis St., Framingham on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be held on Friday,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Keep Framingham Beautiful’s Neaten Up November Collects Record 645 Bags of Trash

FRAMINGHAM – Keep Framingham Beautiful (KFB) recently completed a record breaking month with their “Neaten Up November” challenge. Over the summer, the Framingham based anti-litter organization issued a similar challenge called “June Jumpstart” where they re-ignited the original “small cleanup” model that fueled the early days of the groups’ success.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham’s McClennan Pens Book on Ethical Voices

FRAMINGHAM – Ethics has always been his passion, but Public Relations Specialist, Mark McClennan never would have thought his first published book Ethical Voices: Practicing Public Relations with Integrity, would be named the #1 [in print] and #5 [on Kindle] new public relations book on Amazon. McClennan, who has...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Wednesday Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. on November 30 at Concord and Mansfield streets. The driver struck a parked vehicle, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No one was injured. The driver was cited for “marked lanes violation,”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races

The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Elvira ‘Vera’ Antonio, 94

FRAMINGHAM – Elvira “Vera” Antonio, 94, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Saturday, November 26, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Albino & Laurinda (Brito) Antonio. Vera was raised and educated in Framingham, and worked with...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall

FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a stone wall on Wednesday morning, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 10:48 a.m. at Belknap Road and Edgell Road on November 30. The driver struck a stone wall on Belknap, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
