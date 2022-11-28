Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Related
Patrick Gerald Hanrahan, 37
ASHLAND – Patrick Gerald Hanrahan, 37, of Ashland passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2022. He was the son of Kim (Henchy) Hanrahan and the late Vincent Hanrahan. Patrick was born in Providence, RI and moved to Ashland when he was a child. He attended Ashland schools and then...
Kenneth W. Young, 87, U.S. Air Force Veteran & Mechanical Engineer
FRAMINGHAM – Kenneth W. Young, 87, a longtime resident of Framingham, South Yarmouth, and most recently Sudbury, died Monday, November 28, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Millis he was the youngest of 9 children to Clarence & Ruth (Miner) and the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Thompson) Young.
Marcella O’Brien, 91, New England Telephone Employee For 30 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Marcella O’Brien, 91, of Mashpee, formerly of Framingham, passed away surrounded by her family on November 28, 2022 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband James O’Brien with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Marcella was born August 16, 1931,...
James Edward Zeboski, 90., Air Force Veteran & Worked For New England Telephone For 42 Years
FRAMINGHAM – James Edward Zeboski of Framingham, and formerly of South Portland ME, died peacefully on November 24, 2022 at the age of 90. Born and raised in South Portland Maine, he was the son of the late Stanley and Hilda Zeboski, and the beloved husband of Elaine C. Zeboski.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
German Colon Vazquez, 85
FRAMINGHAM – German Colon Vazquez, 85, passed away on November 27, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at the Iglesia Getsemani Pentacostal Inc., 45 Hollis St., Framingham on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be held on Friday,...
Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, Crossing Guard at Walsh Middle For 3 Decades
FRAMINGHAM – Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Sunday, November 20, 2022. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur & Margaret (Coughlin) McLaughlin, and the beloved wife of Richard F. Delaney. Mary grew up in Somerville and after high school,...
PHOTOS: Keep Framingham Beautiful’s Neaten Up November Collects Record 645 Bags of Trash
FRAMINGHAM – Keep Framingham Beautiful (KFB) recently completed a record breaking month with their “Neaten Up November” challenge. Over the summer, the Framingham based anti-litter organization issued a similar challenge called “June Jumpstart” where they re-ignited the original “small cleanup” model that fueled the early days of the groups’ success.
Framingham’s McClennan Pens Book on Ethical Voices
FRAMINGHAM – Ethics has always been his passion, but Public Relations Specialist, Mark McClennan never would have thought his first published book Ethical Voices: Practicing Public Relations with Integrity, would be named the #1 [in print] and #5 [on Kindle] new public relations book on Amazon. McClennan, who has...
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
John L. Murphy, Sr., 89, Navy Veteran & 34-Year City of Newton Employee
NATICK – John L. Murphy, Sr., 89, a longtime resident of Newton and the last 15 years of his life in Natick died Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Newton he was the son of the late Matthew M. & Anna (Cronin) Murphy, and the beloved husband of the late Elaine V. (Mead) Murphy.
Framingham Garden Club’s Green Sale Today & Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Garden Club members put their talent to work this week, creating hundreds of winter greenery products. Their Greens Sale opens today, Friday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. Shop until 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. “We are offering many one-of-a-kind indoor centerpieces...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Wednesday Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. on November 30 at Concord and Mansfield streets. The driver struck a parked vehicle, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No one was injured. The driver was cited for “marked lanes violation,”...
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
Massachusetts Alliance For Portuguese Speakers Announces New Board Officers
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) Board of Directors elected a new slate of officers for the 2022-2024 term at its monthly meeting on November 22. Antonio Massa Viana, Esq., of Sudbury, founder and Managing Attorney at Massa Viana Law, was elected as the health and...
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
Elvira ‘Vera’ Antonio, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Elvira “Vera” Antonio, 94, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Saturday, November 26, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Albino & Laurinda (Brito) Antonio. Vera was raised and educated in Framingham, and worked with...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a stone wall on Wednesday morning, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 10:48 a.m. at Belknap Road and Edgell Road on November 30. The driver struck a stone wall on Belknap, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
Family Friendly Ice-Skating Returns To Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER – As temperatures start to drop and the holiday season quickly approaches, The Oval Ice-Skating Rink, brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is set to reopen for public skating on Friday, December 2 at 4:30 p.m. The opening will take place during the city’s...
Changes Coming To BLOCKS Preschool Program; High School BLOCKS To Be Eliminated in 2024-25
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools announced several changes to its BLOCKS Preschool program today, December 1. The following changes are scheduled to take place beginning the 2023-24 school year:. Criteria for enrollment in the District’s tuition-based seats for new students will be as follows:. Only Framingham residents can...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0