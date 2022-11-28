Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Celebrates 17th Birthday As Her Mom’s Date To White House State Dinner
Jennifer Garner and her 17-year-old daughter Violet Affleck just had a pretty swanky mother-daughter night out—the actress brought Violet along as her date to a recent White House State dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron. Garner And Violet Step Out At White House Event. Garner shares her daughter with...
TikTok Star Who Hit Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon Receives Hefty Fine
The TikTok user who became famous for all the wrong reasons after hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon has now had to pay for her dim-witted actions. According to reports, Katie Sigmond had to pay $285 for the brainless behavior. However, many are now up in arms that the National Park Service didn’t make her pay more.
