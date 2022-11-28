Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
UK metal recycler expands fleet with Hiab
Northern Metal Recycling Ltd., based in Durham, U.K., has expanded its fleet with the addition of two new trucks from Hiab, headquartered in Sweden. Northern Metal Recycling’s services include metal recycling, demolition and factory clearance. The company has invested in a Hiab Multilift Futura 18 skip loader fitted to a truck manufactured by Dutch company DAF and Multilift Ultima 24S hook loader on an 8 x 4 truck made by Scania of Sweden to meet growing demand for its services.
Recycling Today
Macquarie acquires Clairvest interest in DTG
Clairvest Group Inc., Toronto, has announced that it, a partnership managed by it, Clairvest Equity Partners V and the shareholders of DTG Enterprises Holdings Inc. have completed a recapitalization of DTG. As part of the transaction, Clairvest has sold its equity interests in DTG to a fund managed by Australia-based...
Recycling Today
CheckSammy receives $15M investment
CheckSammy, a Surrey, British Columbia-based material and recycling hauler with a U.S. headquarters in Dallas, has announced a $15 million strategic investment it says it will use to bolster its tech stack and better divert materials for customers of all sizes. The equity investment was provided by Zero Infinity Partners,...
Recycling Today
Umicore links with Volkswagen on EV battery effort
Belgium-based metals producer and recycler Umicore and Volkswagen battery subsidiary PowerCo have announced they plan to extend their collaboration in battery materials and are “exploring a strategic long-term supply agreement to serve PowerCo’s future battery Gigafactory for electric vehicles (EVs) in North America.”. In July, Umicore announced its...
Fortune
Even BlackRock is too woke for Florida
The sunshine state's conservative CFO is pulling $2 billion taxpayer assets from BlackRock for promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.
Recycling Today
ZenRobotics units picking C&D materials in Europe
Switzerland-based Spross Transport & Recycling AG, a hauler and recycler of mixed C&D loads and other materials, has taken delivery of additional ZenRobotics Heavy Picker robot arms at its Spross Recyclingwerk Zurich RWZ site in that Swiss city. Finland-based ZenRobotics, which was acquired by United States-based Terex Corp. this August,...
Recycling Today
Liberty Steel to acquire Korean steel plant
Liberty Steel Group, a business unit of the United Kingdom-based GFG Alliance, has signed an agreement to purchase the Dongbu steel plant and associated equipment from South Korea-based KG Steel. According to a news release from Liberty Steel, the Dongbu plant in Dangjin, South Korea, includes two modern Consteel 160-metric-ton...
Recycling Today
Greenwave opens metal recycling facility in Fairmont, North Carolina
Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, has announced the opening of its 12th metal recycling facility, located in Fairmont, North Carolina. The plant is one of two the company will open in the month of December, with a 13th facility set to begin operations in the coming weeks in Richmond, Virginia.
Recycling Today
Bunting ships stainless separation conveyor
Kansas-based Bunting says it has shipped a sizable, custom-fabricated stainless steel separation conveyor (SSSC) to a recycling operation in North Carolina that processes mixed shredded material. The unit shipped from Bunting’s facility in Newton, Kansas, in the last week of October. “An automotive recycler in North Carolina is the...
Recycling Today
Birmingham selects Routeware to add efficiency to collection
Birmingham, Alabama’s City Council has voted to approve an ordinance authorizing the city's mayor to execute a contract with Routeware Inc. to provide route optimization, accountability, education and other efficiencies to improve the city’s recycling and waste collection program. City Council voted 8-0 in favor of passing the...
