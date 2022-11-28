Northern Metal Recycling Ltd., based in Durham, U.K., has expanded its fleet with the addition of two new trucks from Hiab, headquartered in Sweden. Northern Metal Recycling’s services include metal recycling, demolition and factory clearance. The company has invested in a Hiab Multilift Futura 18 skip loader fitted to a truck manufactured by Dutch company DAF and Multilift Ultima 24S hook loader on an 8 x 4 truck made by Scania of Sweden to meet growing demand for its services.

2 DAYS AGO