Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Triad companies help former United Furniture Industries employees
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Local business leaders are reacting after the United Furniture Industries mass layoff. The news of the terminations and loss of benefits went out in a text to about 500 former UFI Piedmont employees. Local companies have been stepping up and encouraging those workers to apply for their companies. Many of the […]
rhinotimes.com
iHeartMedia Triad Moving To Downtown High Point
The High Point Economic Development Corp. announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that iHeartMedia Triad will be High Point’s newest downtown office tenant. The company will take over 3,250-square-feet of the second floor of The Bedrock building at 275 N. Elm St. The Bedrock is Phase One of “The Outfields,”...
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell native reconnects with care giving
Recently the Chamber was able to visit with a new member, Hendlee Home Health, owned by Sonya Henderson. A Caswell native, Sonya, owns and operates Hendlee Home Health in Reidsville and is expanding into Caswell County. Getting back involved in this rural area where she grew up is important to her. Sonya has spent time working with community groups, older youth, and the American Heart Association. She is committed to helping youth plug into the community. In fact, she mentors her niece regularly and has been assisting her develop entrepreneurial skills by attending events where she can provide face painting services.
rhinotimes.com
City of Greensboro Wishes Its Employees A Very Politically Correct Holiday Season
An email from the City of Greensboro’s Human Resources Department doesn’t say “Bah-humbug!” but it does lay out so many rules and regulations about how to celebrate Christmas – sorry, the “Holiday Season” – that some city employees may forgo celebrating at the office at all.
chathamstartribune.com
Eden antique mall is filled with unique vendors of many types of collectibles
Anyone who loves shopping for antiques and hard to find collectibles for their private collections will no doubt love to put Blue Octopus Antiques & Artisans in Eden on their “must see” list, especially as the holiday season approaches. Co-owner Todd Pearson explains how he and co-owner JaRonn...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Mayor said he didn’t receive advanced notice of United Furniture Industries layoffs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been almost a week since United Furniture Industries laid off all employees by text message and email. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he was not made aware of any layoffs prior to then and wishes that he was allowed to prepare and help people.
wfdd.org
WS/FCS will hold interviews for bus drivers and custodians in effort to fill vacancies
There are a little more than 70 vacancies for bus drivers in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The district's Employee Recruitment Coordinator Kaitlin Wilmoth says the goal is to have between 300 and 400 drivers. Right now, the district has 270. “Things happen. So sometimes there are delays on routes and so...
wfmynews2.com
Swatting explained: The growing trend behind fake threats at NC schools
Several schools across North Carolina went on lockdown after fake threats on Thursday. A school in Guilford County said it was the subject of a swatting call.
thestokesnews.com
Mitchell’s taking part in poinsettia trials
Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse in King is awash in bright red, with a sea of poinsettia plants fill select areas of the nursery. Mitchell’s Nursery is one of two growers in North Carolina which participate in the poinsettia trials. That means breeders sent out poinsettia cuttings to these sites, where the cuttings are planted, with folks at Mitchell’s taking notes during the growing process.
bpr.org
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
VinFast, which is building huge plant in Chatham County, ships first vehicles to US
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – VinFast, the Vietnam-based electric vehicle manufacturer that’s chosen Chatham County for a new vehicle plant, has shipped its first 999 vehicles to the U.S. “The export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical...
WXII 12
70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
rhinotimes.com
BackPack Beginnings To Show Off New Store Where All The Food Is Free
In most grocery stores you go into these days, shoppers are highly frustrated by dramatically increasing prices; so it’s good to know that, at one new Greensboro grocery store, everything is always free. BackPack Beginnings is a Greensboro-based non-profit with a mission to “deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort...
This NC city tops list for biggest rent increase
If you've been looking for an apartment in the Piedmont Triad, you've probably noticed rent has gone up significantly.
forsythwoman.com
Goldman Center for Facial Plastic Surgery: Seeing a Smile in the Mirror!
Feeling confident can be a game changer in life, and self-care should always be a priority, no matter how busy or overwhelmed you may feel!. You might be surprised to learn that facial procedures became increasingly popular during the pandemic. Not only did we have more time to dwell on what we saw in the mirror (and on Zoom calls!), but we certainly needed the distraction of something that hinted at a brighter future.
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
alamancenews.com
Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan
“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
country1037fm.com
Salisbury, North Carolina Walmart Closed After Suspicious Package Found
The Salisbury, North Carolina Walmart remains closed until tomorrow after a suspicious package was found . The store closed down immediately after employees discovered the package. The employees were immediately evacuated after the package was found. Store managers credit them with noticing and reporting the unusual site. Everyone is fine....
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly
Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
