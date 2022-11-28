Two students were arrested this week following investigations into past terrorizing incidents at Lafayette Parish schools. On Monday, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to an Oct. 10 bomb threat that forced an evacuation at the school. The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing and brought to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police Department said in separate releases.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO