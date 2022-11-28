ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theadvocate.com

New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank

-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Paul Breaux, Northside students arrested in past school terrorizing incidents

Two students were arrested this week following investigations into past terrorizing incidents at Lafayette Parish schools. On Monday, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to an Oct. 10 bomb threat that forced an evacuation at the school. The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing and brought to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police Department said in separate releases.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 16-29

BAR: 116 Bertrand Drive, description, review of commercial, drainage and calculations for Wrong Iron Lafayette; applicant, Carubba Engineering; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $1,374,144. FITNESS CENTER: 3803 Moss St., description, interior remodel and tenant improvement for Planet Fitness; applicant, PB2 Architecture + Engineering; contractor, Planet Construction; $1.3 million. WAREHOUSE: 120 Scott...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Sears Auto Center at Mall of Louisiana sold for $2.7 million

The real estate arm of Discount Tire has purchased the former Sears Auto Center at the Mall of Louisiana for $2.7 million. Halle Properties LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the building at 6551 Bluebonnet Boulevard in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TF Baton Rouge LA Two LLC of Delaware.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard

United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting off Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge police say

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead in a neighborhood off Scenic Highway. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said officers received a call about the shooting in the 2400 block of Shelley Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The victim is female, Coppola said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt

More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
BATON ROUGE, LA

