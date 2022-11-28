Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
$2,000 hiring bonus and part-timer pay increase on table for Baton Rouge schools
New employees set to teach in a classroom in January are likely to receive a $2,000 mid-year hiring bonus, but East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members want to see whether there’s enough money to give bonuses to some other recent teacher hires as well. The special hiring bonus...
theadvocate.com
New Baton Rouge school board member to quit job at charter school to avoid ethics conflict
Cliff Lewis, elected this past month to a seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, is planning to “err on the side of caution” and resign mid-school year from his day job as a parent liaison at a charter school in Baton Rouge rather than risk potentially violating state ethics law.
theadvocate.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
theadvocate.com
A mom's arrest over secret recordings and Louisiana's push to protect kids with special needs
Before she was arrested for sending a secret recording device into a Livingston Parish high school in an attempt to protect her daughter with special needs, Amanda Carter's family tried to get cameras installed in their child's classroom, her husband said. It's part of a larger conversation in Louisiana about...
theadvocate.com
All clear: Ammonia leak halted at CF Industries near Donaldsonville; students go home early
An early morning ammonia leak at the CF Industries complex in western Ascension Parish forced the closure of a public elementary school and shut down two local highways headed into the city of Donaldsonville for more than five hours Thursday, authorities said. The leak was reported about 6:30 a.m. when...
theadvocate.com
Ammonia leak at CF Industries prompts school evacuation, highway closures in Donaldsonville
Update: 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022: The ammonia leak at the CF Industries complex in western Ascension Parish has been clear and local highways were been reopened, the Sheriff's Office said. Original: An ammonia gas leak at the CF Industries complex in Ascension Parish led Thursday morning to the...
theadvocate.com
Paul Breaux, Northside students arrested in past school terrorizing incidents
Two students were arrested this week following investigations into past terrorizing incidents at Lafayette Parish schools. On Monday, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to an Oct. 10 bomb threat that forced an evacuation at the school. The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing and brought to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police Department said in separate releases.
theadvocate.com
Ochsner strengthens Baton Rouge cancer services with upgraded facilities and new physicians
Ochsner continues to expand cancer care services in Baton Rouge with multi-million-dollar facility enhancements, the addition of highly regarded physicians to its cancer care team and is providing more ways for patients to be active participants in their own health journeys. A $10 million expansion to Ochsner Cancer Center –...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 16-29
BAR: 116 Bertrand Drive, description, review of commercial, drainage and calculations for Wrong Iron Lafayette; applicant, Carubba Engineering; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $1,374,144. FITNESS CENTER: 3803 Moss St., description, interior remodel and tenant improvement for Planet Fitness; applicant, PB2 Architecture + Engineering; contractor, Planet Construction; $1.3 million. WAREHOUSE: 120 Scott...
theadvocate.com
Former Sears Auto Center at Mall of Louisiana sold for $2.7 million
The real estate arm of Discount Tire has purchased the former Sears Auto Center at the Mall of Louisiana for $2.7 million. Halle Properties LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the building at 6551 Bluebonnet Boulevard in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TF Baton Rouge LA Two LLC of Delaware.
theadvocate.com
See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard
United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
theadvocate.com
JetBlue enlists Grön Fuels’ forthcoming Port Allen plant for sustainable aviation fuel
Grön Fuels has signed a deal with JetBlue to provide 92 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel to the international airline, the companies announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Grön Fuels is considering building a $9.2 billion biofuel plant at the Port of Greater Baton...
theadvocate.com
A murder-suicide despite red flags shows why domestic violence can be so hard to prosecute
Years before a 74-year-old man killed a 73-year-old woman and then himself in a tragic murder-suicide days before Thanksgiving, he was arrested twice on domestic violence charges against the same victim. Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a late night call at a home on Acadiana Avenue on Nov. 21....
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting off Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge police say
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead in a neighborhood off Scenic Highway. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said officers received a call about the shooting in the 2400 block of Shelley Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The victim is female, Coppola said.
theadvocate.com
Get in the Christmas spirit this weekend with parades, reindeer games in Lafayette Parish
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend in Lafayette. Christmas trees are going up, holiday markets are popping up and Santa Claus himself will be in Lafayette this weekend as Acadiana kicks off the 2022 holiday season. The Sonic Christmas Parade rolls at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Lafayette,...
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
theadvocate.com
ID of second victim, details of shocking Covington slayings revealed by authorities
Authorities on Thursday formally identified the second victim of a shocking double homicide in Covington in which both bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition early Monday. During a news conference at the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office in Lacombe, they said the body of Ruth Prats, 73, had been positively...
theadvocate.com
Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt
More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
theadvocate.com
As Covington mourns, details emerge in double homicide. Routine call ended with burned bodies.
It began with a call to Covington police about a hit-and-run on East Boston Street near the Bogue Falaya Towers condominiums Sunday evening. Signs had been damaged by a Honda CRV, witnesses said. But the mundane call soon became a full-blown investigation into a gruesome double homicide that has left...
