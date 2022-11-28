Read full article on original website
Operation Blue Santa Announces Store Front Decorating Contest Entries
December 2, 2022 - Operation Blue Santa would like to thank the Businesses of Shelby County for their support and Christmas Spirit in decorating their windows. Six businesses entered, and a decision will be announced on Monday the 5th on who wins. Those businesses are: Ace Hardware, Johnston Properties (brokerage),...
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Dec. 2
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Murphy's Christmas Piano Recital
December 1, 2022 - Clara Murphy will present her Christmas Piano Recital Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7pm at First Baptist Church, San Augustine, Texas. Participating students are: Joy Bailey, Lake McDaniel, Bonnie Consford, Grace McReynolds, Makenna Tanner, Rylie Todd, Brooklyn Elliott and Braeleigh Elliott.
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
Shelbyville ISD Safety, Security Committee Meeting Agenda, Dec. 7
December 1, 2022 - A meeting of the Safety and Security Committee of the Shelbyville Independent School District will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 beginning at 12pm, in the Board Room of the Shelbyville Independent School District at 5322 St. Hwy 87 S, Shelbyville, Texas The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.
SFA’s School of Human Sciences to Co-host Open house for Tiny Homes
Stephen F. Austin State University’s James I. Perkins College of Education and the School of Human Sciences are co-hosting an open house featuring four tiny homes built this fall by students in the school’s construction management program. Held in partnership with Village Nac, a faith-based nonprofit that shelters those suffering from poor mental health and homelessness, the free event is from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 at 1188 County Road 823, the site of the village.
2 men arrested in theft of 9 vehicles from auto auction business
GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were arrested in the area of the auto auction just of Interstate 20 around 10 a.m. Greenwood Police...
DA Removes JP 4 from Office; Misconduct Alleged in Meeting Murder Suspect
December 1, 2022 - Josh Ritter, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, is officially being removed immediately by suspension from his office December 1, 2022, per an order filed by Karren Price, 123rd Judicial District Attorney, and signed by Leann K. Rafferty, 123rd Judicial District Court Judge. On this date...
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
Sheriff Seeking Assistance in Identifying Suspect
December 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in two separate criminal mischief incidents that occurred on Friday, November 25, 2022, in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947. Both incidents involved a rock being thrown at the residences, causing damage to windows.
Rusk County Sheriff: Man attempts to steal vehicle by shooting owner, suspect in custody
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Monday night, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Clayton’s convenient store off of Highway 322 regarding a shooting. The caller explained that a man had been shot at the store and the suspect ran away. Deputies from Rusk and Gregg County arrived […]
Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal crash
A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ. Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal …. A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ...
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
Marshall Shooting Injuries Woman And Child
Marshall Police arrested Dameion Deon Redd, 43, of Marshall, in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and child early Monday morning. The call came in after midnight in the 2500 block of SE End Boulevard.
