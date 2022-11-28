ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

Santa, falling snow, carolers, food trucks and free carnival games for kids at Lakewood’s tree lighting ceremony on December 2, 2022

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Come celebrate the magic of Christmas at the Annual Free Concert Event

Get into the Holiday spirit and join us on Saturday, December 10 for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park, sponsored by Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances, free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests. Children will also get the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus and receive a free reindeer antler headband!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober

Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Seal Beach Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season Nov. 28-Dec. 13, the Seal Beach...
SEAL BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival

The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
LA HABRA, CA
Secret LA

Walk Past Epic Light Displays And Massive Holiday Sets At The New Holiday Road LA

Pretty lights are one thing, but Holiday Road is bringing even more holiday spirit to Los Angeles. Open now through December 30th, Holiday Road LA has lights, face painting, caroling, photo ops, toys, and more with a nighttime exhibit for all to enjoy. Of course, what’s a cozy stroll in the cold winter months without some warm food and drinks along the way? Holiday Road has the best food trucks in the area to make things even better. There’s also a holiday bar with cocktails, wine, and craft beer. Please note that the bar won’t be operational between 12/27 and 12/30, but you can still get beer and wine from the food trucks. Just keep in mind that the food trucks, the bar, and the entrance to the parking lot closes at 9:00pm. On-site tickets for Holiday Road LA may be available, but I’d definitely recommend getting yours online in advance. Tickets are only available on-site if the event hasn’t sold out for that day, and they cost more than online. So for convenience and to make sure you secure your tickets to Holiday Road, grab them online.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

RV strikes pole, shears hydrant in Norwalk

An RV struck a utility pole and sheared a fire hydrant at Studebaker Road and the 105 Freeway in Norwalk just before 6 a.m. Thursday.The motor home hit the pole and smashed into a fire hydrant, shearing it, according to the L.A. County Fire Dept.No injuries were reported.Power lines were down in the area. 
NORWALK, CA
saintscroll.com

Humans of San Dimas – Camille Calderon

“Performing just means I’m able to share what I love with people and just being able to express myself. Music has always been something I turn to when I’m having a bad day, or if there’s something going on in my life. That’s always been an outlet for me. The way I look at it is that music heals people just like it heals me everytime I perform. I just love sharing that with people.” – Senior, Camille Calderon.
SAN DIMAS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Deck the halls, but do it safely

If there is a prima donna of holiday decorations, it’s the Christmas tree. It is usually the center of attention and is very high maintenance. It can also be very hazardous. A reminder of this occurred when, overnight, a Christmas tree-caused fire last year destroyed a La Palma home. Fortunately, the homeowner and his dog — aided by a smoke alarm — escaped without injuries. But Christmas tree-caused home fires can be very serious, with a deadly 2015 fire in Maryland sadly illustrating that point.
LA PALMA, CA
Randy Montgomery

Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday Shopping

Sugar Plum in Buena Park is open Dec 1-4, 2022 for holiday shopping.Photo byRandy M. Ready, set, shop! Sugar Plum welcomes in the season with "Gifts to Warm the Heart and Accessories that Make a Home." Sugar Plum is a family-owned business and is celebrating 44 years this year. The shopping experience is proud to showcase the work of 135 artisans, bakers and candy makers all under one roof.
BUENA PARK, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Man Destroys Myrtle Christmas Decorations; Friend Punches Friend in Face; Pedestrian Hit By Car; Wanted Man Turns Himself In; Man Steals Phones Using Sledge Hammer; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 23 – 30. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 341 service events, resulting in 72 investigations. Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested. November 23 at 2:16 a.m., a hotel clerk in...
MONROVIA, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8

This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy