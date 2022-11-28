Santa, falling snow, carolers, food trucks and free carnival games for kids at Lakewood’s tree lighting ceremony on December 2, 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
oc-breeze.com
Cypress invites residents to show holiday spirit with 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest
Are you planning to decorate for the holidays? Take a picture of your home or business and enter our Holiday Decorating Contest 2022! The last day to enter the contest is December 12 at 5 PM! All participants will receive a yard sign noting their award or recognizing their participation.
oc-breeze.com
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
oc-breeze.com
City of Lakewood to hold Cocoa with a Deputy on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Join the City of Lakewood’s Public Safety Department for their second annual Cocoa with a Deputy and Project Shepherd Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Farmers & Merchants Bank, featuring:. Free hot cocoa and more!. A special meet-and-greet with Santa in front of the decorated...
oc-breeze.com
Come celebrate the magic of Christmas at the Annual Free Concert Event
Get into the Holiday spirit and join us on Saturday, December 10 for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park, sponsored by Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances, free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests. Children will also get the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus and receive a free reindeer antler headband!
localemagazine.com
6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
spectrumnews1.com
Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland returns this weekend to LA County
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is known for a lot of things, but snow is not one of them. Sure, it’s happened, but most of the flakes that make their way to LA are human made, like the ones that will be dumped in 31 LA County parks this December as part of a Winter Wonderland program.
oc-breeze.com
Plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Seal Beach Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season Nov. 28-Dec. 13, the Seal Beach...
foxla.com
Dog owner shares photo of missing English bulldog with man holding 'For Sale' sign
LOS ANGELES - A dog owner is hoping the public can help him find his missing dog. Charlie, the man's 3-year-old English Bulldog, was stolen during a trip to a bank's ATM in the East Los Angeles area. According to the owner, Charlie was swooped up by the dognapping suspect...
KTLA.com
Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival
The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
Walk Past Epic Light Displays And Massive Holiday Sets At The New Holiday Road LA
Pretty lights are one thing, but Holiday Road is bringing even more holiday spirit to Los Angeles. Open now through December 30th, Holiday Road LA has lights, face painting, caroling, photo ops, toys, and more with a nighttime exhibit for all to enjoy. Of course, what’s a cozy stroll in the cold winter months without some warm food and drinks along the way? Holiday Road has the best food trucks in the area to make things even better. There’s also a holiday bar with cocktails, wine, and craft beer. Please note that the bar won’t be operational between 12/27 and 12/30, but you can still get beer and wine from the food trucks. Just keep in mind that the food trucks, the bar, and the entrance to the parking lot closes at 9:00pm. On-site tickets for Holiday Road LA may be available, but I’d definitely recommend getting yours online in advance. Tickets are only available on-site if the event hasn’t sold out for that day, and they cost more than online. So for convenience and to make sure you secure your tickets to Holiday Road, grab them online.
Fairview Kitchens Coming to Santa Ana
The facility will boast twenty kitchens in total..
SoCal sees light drizzle, cool temps Thursday with more on tap through weekend
A cold front swooping down from the northwest into Southern California will bring some rain, but less than previously forecasted.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
RV strikes pole, shears hydrant in Norwalk
An RV struck a utility pole and sheared a fire hydrant at Studebaker Road and the 105 Freeway in Norwalk just before 6 a.m. Thursday.The motor home hit the pole and smashed into a fire hydrant, shearing it, according to the L.A. County Fire Dept.No injuries were reported.Power lines were down in the area.
saintscroll.com
Humans of San Dimas – Camille Calderon
“Performing just means I’m able to share what I love with people and just being able to express myself. Music has always been something I turn to when I’m having a bad day, or if there’s something going on in my life. That’s always been an outlet for me. The way I look at it is that music heals people just like it heals me everytime I perform. I just love sharing that with people.” – Senior, Camille Calderon.
oc-breeze.com
Deck the halls, but do it safely
If there is a prima donna of holiday decorations, it’s the Christmas tree. It is usually the center of attention and is very high maintenance. It can also be very hazardous. A reminder of this occurred when, overnight, a Christmas tree-caused fire last year destroyed a La Palma home. Fortunately, the homeowner and his dog — aided by a smoke alarm — escaped without injuries. But Christmas tree-caused home fires can be very serious, with a deadly 2015 fire in Maryland sadly illustrating that point.
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday Shopping
Sugar Plum in Buena Park is open Dec 1-4, 2022 for holiday shopping.Photo byRandy M. Ready, set, shop! Sugar Plum welcomes in the season with "Gifts to Warm the Heart and Accessories that Make a Home." Sugar Plum is a family-owned business and is celebrating 44 years this year. The shopping experience is proud to showcase the work of 135 artisans, bakers and candy makers all under one roof.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Man Destroys Myrtle Christmas Decorations; Friend Punches Friend in Face; Pedestrian Hit By Car; Wanted Man Turns Himself In; Man Steals Phones Using Sledge Hammer; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 23 – 30. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 341 service events, resulting in 72 investigations. Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested. November 23 at 2:16 a.m., a hotel clerk in...
Burglars take thousands in merchandise from San Pedro shoe store day before scheduled reopening
Burglars stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a San Pedro shoe store that was set to reopen this week after closing for the pandemic.
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8
This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
