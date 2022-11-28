Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Behrens of Carroll
Jeffrey James Behrens, age 64, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Regency Park in Carroll surrounded by his family. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll with Fr. Kevin Richter as Celebrant. Lector will be Randi Cretsinger. Eucharistic ministers will be Joni and Greg Tigges. Gift bearers will be Jeff’s grandchildren. Casket bearers will be Dennis Behrens, Andy Behrens, Hank Behrens, Mark Behrens, John Rossiter, Jim Dopheide, Ryan Thelin, and Doug Filmer. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Larry Kitt of Carroll
Lawrence Kitt, 80 of Carroll, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Addington Place in Carroll. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. Officiating will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Casket Bearers will be Jeff Kitt, Scott Kitt, Eric Kitt, Tom Loew, Dave Loew, and Chris Ward. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll with military honors conducted by the Carroll American Legion.
Leslie Reinhart of Jefferson
Leslie Lee Reinhart, age 71, of Jefferson, IA, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Regency Park in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden with Pastor Rick Hamilton officiating. Casket bearers will be Carlan Peters, Mike Molle, Dave Sayre, Kenny Rosenow, Terry Magner, and Kent Brant. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery in Glidden.
Ownership Of Carroll Times Herald/Jefferson Herald Changes Hands
For the first time in nearly 80 years, the latest edition of Carroll’s primary newspaper will be published under different ownership. On Tuesday, Herald Publishing, owned and operated by the Wilson and Burns families since 1944, announced the Carroll Times Herald, the Jefferson Herald, and associated shoppers had been sold to a northwest Iowa newspaper company, Iowa Information. Iowa Information President Jeff Wagner says, “We are pleased to add the Carroll and Jefferson papers to the titles we own and publish. We’ve always admired the communities of Carroll and Jefferson and the papers in these markets, so we are excited about the opportunity to be a part of their vibrancy.” Herald Publisher Ann Wilson, Vice President of News Douglas Burns, and Vice President for Marketing Tom Burns are leaving the newspapers after playing a critical role in their operations for years. Regarding the sale, Doug Burns says, “We are grateful to have had nearly a century of journalism and community involvement. It’s been humbling to celebrate Carroll and Jefferson, the area counties, to be there in the best of times for people, and of course, some of the difficult days, moments. Thank you for trusting us to be a part of your lives. We leave with heavy hearts but full ones thanks to the thousands of people who trusted us to tell their stories and be a daily part of life in west-central Iowa.” Following Iowa Information’s acquisition, the company’s catalog has expanded to more than a dozen publications, including Le Mars Sentinel, the Sheldon Mail-Sun, Sioux Center News, OKOBOJI Magazine, and the Osceola County Gazette-Tribune.
Jefferson, Carroll newspapers remain with Iowa family under new ownership
The Best Things To Do In Fort Dodge, Iowa
The best things to do in Fort Dodge, Iowa, are at your fingertips. Fort Dodge has a fantastic art scene, and incredible food experiences. When I wrote the book 100 Things To Do In Iowa Before You Die, I knew Fort Dodge deserved to be mentioned several times. Some of these places are featured in the book, and some are not. These are some of the best things to do in Fort Dodge. Go and visit; you will not be disappointed in what you find in this North-Central Iowa town.
One Driver Seriously Injured, Another Killed In Guthrie County Accidents This Week
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released details of two serious-injury accidents they’ve responded to over the past several days. The first accident occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. Tuesday southeast of Panora on 310th Street. Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, operated by 36-year-old Gwen Ellen Nickel of Guthrie Center, was traveling westbound on the roadway and lost control due to slick road conditions. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, entered the south ditch, and rolled, ejecting the driver. Nickel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services with suspected serious injuries. The second accident occurred at approximately 10:56 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) on Highway 44, east of Panora. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Ford F250 and trailer, driven by 74-year-old Dennis Adrian Tatman of Dallas Center, was traveling eastbound and suddenly entered the south ditch. First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene until an air ambulance arrived to airlift Tatman to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he later died.
Carbon pipeline company makes its pitch in northwest Iowa
Support Local First Responders With Holiday Cheer At Swan Lake Festival Of Lights
Holiday cheer is back at Swan Lake State Park with the return of the Carroll County EMS Association’s Festival of Lights display and fundraiser. The traditional decorations have appeared in the park for more than two decades. Association Vice President Kristen Nehring invites residents to hop in their cars, flip on Christmas tunes, and get into the holiday spirit.
Former Iowa State Employee Sentenced In Payroll Fraud Case
(Des Moines, IA) — A former state employee has been sentenced to probation for altering her husband’s timecards where the two worked. Renae Rapp pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, and will have to pay more than 57-thousand-dollars in restitution. The two worked at the Iowa Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee.
Man shot in the face at apartment complex in Carroll, DCI says
A man is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the face at a Carroll apartment.
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
Initial Report Suggests Wednesday Morning Shooting At Carroll Fairview Apartments Was Self-Defense
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
