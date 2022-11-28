For the first time in nearly 80 years, the latest edition of Carroll’s primary newspaper will be published under different ownership. On Tuesday, Herald Publishing, owned and operated by the Wilson and Burns families since 1944, announced the Carroll Times Herald, the Jefferson Herald, and associated shoppers had been sold to a northwest Iowa newspaper company, Iowa Information. Iowa Information President Jeff Wagner says, “We are pleased to add the Carroll and Jefferson papers to the titles we own and publish. We’ve always admired the communities of Carroll and Jefferson and the papers in these markets, so we are excited about the opportunity to be a part of their vibrancy.” Herald Publisher Ann Wilson, Vice President of News Douglas Burns, and Vice President for Marketing Tom Burns are leaving the newspapers after playing a critical role in their operations for years. Regarding the sale, Doug Burns says, “We are grateful to have had nearly a century of journalism and community involvement. It’s been humbling to celebrate Carroll and Jefferson, the area counties, to be there in the best of times for people, and of course, some of the difficult days, moments. Thank you for trusting us to be a part of your lives. We leave with heavy hearts but full ones thanks to the thousands of people who trusted us to tell their stories and be a daily part of life in west-central Iowa.” Following Iowa Information’s acquisition, the company’s catalog has expanded to more than a dozen publications, including Le Mars Sentinel, the Sheldon Mail-Sun, Sioux Center News, OKOBOJI Magazine, and the Osceola County Gazette-Tribune.

CARROLL, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO