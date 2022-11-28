Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Ammonia leak at CF Industries prompts school evacuation, highway closures in Donaldsonville
Update: 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022: The ammonia leak at the CF Industries complex in western Ascension Parish has been clear and local highways were been reopened, the Sheriff's Office said. Original: An ammonia gas leak at the CF Industries complex in Ascension Parish led Thursday morning to the...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
theadvocate.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
theadvocate.com
All clear: Ammonia leak halted at CF Industries near Donaldsonville; students go home early
An early morning ammonia leak at the CF Industries complex in western Ascension Parish forced the closure of a public elementary school and shut down two local highways headed into the city of Donaldsonville for more than five hours Thursday, authorities said. The leak was reported about 6:30 a.m. when...
theadvocate.com
Former Sears Auto Center at Mall of Louisiana sold for $2.7 million
The real estate arm of Discount Tire has purchased the former Sears Auto Center at the Mall of Louisiana for $2.7 million. Halle Properties LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the building at 6551 Bluebonnet Boulevard in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TF Baton Rouge LA Two LLC of Delaware.
theadvocate.com
Chris Christie's niece kicked off New Orleans plane, injured 6 deputies, officials say
After getting forced off an airplane for asking passengers who appeared to her to be Latino whether they were drug mules, a niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies trying to detain her on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.
theadvocate.com
French language enthusiasts welcome Macron, who offers encouragement
Warren Perrin of Lafayette got something extra special during President Emmanuel Macron’s appearance before French language enthusiasts at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Friday. He got a handshake and a few words of acknowledgement from the French head of state, who was promoting during his U.S. visit this week – among other things – French language education.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals
The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting off Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge police say
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead in a neighborhood off Scenic Highway. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said officers received a call about the shooting in the 2400 block of Shelley Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The victim is female, Coppola said.
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
theadvocate.com
Live coverage: French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Orleans, marking the first visit by a French leader in almost 50 years. See our live coverage and his full schedule below. (Can't see it? Click here.) Why is Macron in New Orleans?. Macron hopes to highlight historic ties and develop plans...
theadvocate.com
On Frenchmen, French president samples New Orleans' 'best street to do parties'
After two days of diplomacy, business and promoting his native tongue in Washington and New Orleans, French President Emmanuel Macron sampled the Crescent City's nightlife up close and personal, strolling the Frenchmen Street entertainment strip and soaking up live music at three clubs. Hundreds of people gathered there to see,...
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting on Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge police say
A man was killed in a shooting on Sherwood Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found Duquares Smith, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard
United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
theadvocate.com
Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million
A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
theadvocate.com
This New Orleans beer garden will open a Lafayette location. Here's what we know about The Yard Goat.
A popular New Orleans-based beer garden is interested in opening a Lafayette location just off Johnston Street. The owners behind Wrong Iron on the Greenway have begun construction on what they will call The Yard Goat at 116 Bertrand Drive, co-owners Herb Dyer and Rusty White said. The setup will...
theadvocate.com
JetBlue enlists Grön Fuels’ forthcoming Port Allen plant for sustainable aviation fuel
Grön Fuels has signed a deal with JetBlue to provide 92 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel to the international airline, the companies announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Grön Fuels is considering building a $9.2 billion biofuel plant at the Port of Greater Baton...
theadvocate.com
Suspect in burning of Covington bodies tries to escape jail, gets caught, authorities say
The man accused of killing a Covington priest and a lay associate at his church tried to escape the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday, then was arrested and shipped off to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies rebooked Antonio Tyson, 49,...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 16-29
BAR: 116 Bertrand Drive, description, review of commercial, drainage and calculations for Wrong Iron Lafayette; applicant, Carubba Engineering; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $1,374,144. FITNESS CENTER: 3803 Moss St., description, interior remodel and tenant improvement for Planet Fitness; applicant, PB2 Architecture + Engineering; contractor, Planet Construction; $1.3 million. WAREHOUSE: 120 Scott...
theadvocate.com
ID of second victim, details of shocking Covington slayings revealed by authorities
Authorities on Thursday formally identified the second victim of a shocking double homicide in Covington in which both bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition early Monday. During a news conference at the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office in Lacombe, they said the body of Ruth Prats, 73, had been positively...
