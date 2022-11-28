ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradis, LA

theadvocate.com

New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank

-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Sears Auto Center at Mall of Louisiana sold for $2.7 million

The real estate arm of Discount Tire has purchased the former Sears Auto Center at the Mall of Louisiana for $2.7 million. Halle Properties LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the building at 6551 Bluebonnet Boulevard in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TF Baton Rouge LA Two LLC of Delaware.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

French language enthusiasts welcome Macron, who offers encouragement

Warren Perrin of Lafayette got something extra special during President Emmanuel Macron’s appearance before French language enthusiasts at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Friday. He got a handshake and a few words of acknowledgement from the French head of state, who was promoting during his U.S. visit this week – among other things – French language education.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting off Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge police say

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead in a neighborhood off Scenic Highway. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said officers received a call about the shooting in the 2400 block of Shelley Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The victim is female, Coppola said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live coverage: French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Orleans, marking the first visit by a French leader in almost 50 years. See our live coverage and his full schedule below. (Can't see it? Click here.) Why is Macron in New Orleans?. Macron hopes to highlight historic ties and develop plans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting on Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge police say

A man was killed in a shooting on Sherwood Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found Duquares Smith, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard

United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Siegen Lane apartment complex sells for $39.5 million

A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million. Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 16-29

BAR: 116 Bertrand Drive, description, review of commercial, drainage and calculations for Wrong Iron Lafayette; applicant, Carubba Engineering; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $1,374,144. FITNESS CENTER: 3803 Moss St., description, interior remodel and tenant improvement for Planet Fitness; applicant, PB2 Architecture + Engineering; contractor, Planet Construction; $1.3 million. WAREHOUSE: 120 Scott...
LAFAYETTE, LA

