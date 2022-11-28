On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Getting Close to ‘Max Pain’ Levels – Here’s How Low BTC Could Go

Read full article on original website
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX US Users To Be Fully Compensated – But Everyone Else Will Only Get a Fraction Back
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is opining about the amounts that creditors of the embattled crypto exchange will receive in compensation. In a new interview with YouTuber Tiffany Fong, Bankman-Fried says that creditors of the FTX platform designated for United States residents, FTX.US, will get fully compensated while the creditors of the FTX platform that serves the rest of the world, FTX.com, will only get a fraction of what they are owed.
Bitcoin Whales Load Up Over $789,000,000 in BTC in Less Than One Week: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
CFTC Chair Leaves Ethereum Hanging, Says Only Bitcoin Is a Commodity: Report
The Chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is reportedly saying that only one crypto asset on the market counts as a commodity. According to a new report by Fortune, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam says that Bitcoin (BTC), the leading digital asset by market cap, is the only virtual currency that can be considered a commodity, making it fall under the jurisdiction of the regulatory agency.
Caroline Ellison reportedly sent a text amid the FTX collapse saying she was 'kinda worried that everyone is gonna quit/take time off'
Caroline Ellison's text is just one of the many exchanges reviewed by the New York Times that highlights the internal meltdown at crypto exchange FTX.
Top On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Mirroring 2015 and 2018 Bottom Formation – Here’s His Forecast
Top on-chain analyst Willy Woo says that Bitcoin (BTC) is in an accumulation phase similar to the market bottoms of 2015 and 2018. In a new interview with Scott Melker, Woo says that buyers have recently stepped in to support Bitcoin, lowering its volatility and putting it in a sideways trend.
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
Coinbase Announces Upcoming Support for Ethereum (ETH)-Based NFT Gaming Studio Altcoin
The biggest crypto exchange in the US says it is adding the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming studio Vulcan Forged (PYR) to its list of supported digital coins. According to Coinbase, the platform is debuting trading of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin on November 29th once liquidity conditions...
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Will Play Significant Role in Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson thinks Elon Musk “has every intention” of integrating crypto into Twitter. At a Web Summit Event this month, Hoskinson predicted that Musk’s Twitter ownership will bring crypto to 200 million people. He speculated that Twitter could integrate with one of Musk’s favorite...
Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Ethereum-Based Altcoin May Erupt 100%, Details ‘Top 3’ Crypto Assets to Watch
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on three of the largest digital assets on the market. Starting with Binance Coin (BNB), crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 164,000 YouTube subscribers that the fourth-largest crypto asset by market cap is one of his top three coins worth accumulating in December.
Here’s Where Cardano (ADA) Could Bottom Out, According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says there’s a “real risk” Cardano (ADA) could drop significantly further. In a new YouTube video, Cowen tells his 778,000 subscribers that the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s bear-market resistance band continues to provide resistance that ADA gets rejected from. The analyst also...
US Auditing Firms To Charge More for Crypto Company Services Following FTX Collapse: Report
Several US auditing firms are reportedly going to charge crypto companies a steeper fee for their services in the fallout of FTX’s implosion. According to the Financial Times, many audit firms are reclassifying crypto companies as “high-risk” clients that require additional scrutiny. Jeffrey Weiner, CEO of auditing...
Solana-Based Crypto Project Serum (SRM) Says It’s ‘Defunct’ After FTX and Alameda Collapse
The Solana (SOL)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Serum (SRM) is updating its community as it faces fallout from the FTX collapse. According to the Project Serum Twitter account, Serum’s mainnet is defunct after the disintegration of FTX left its security permanently compromised. “What’s next for ProjectSerum:. With the collapse...
On-Chain Ethereum Metric Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Insights Firm Santiment
Leading analytics firm Santiment says that a key metric is flashing a bullish signal for Ethereum (ETH) amid a persistent crypto bear market. According to Santiment, Ethereum is flashing signs for a big rally after a surge in address activity, an on-chain metric that tracks the number of distinct ETH addresses that participated in a transfer on any given day.
Investing Legend Mark Mobius Reveals His Downside Target for Bitcoin (BTC), Says Crypto ‘Too Dangerous’ for Client Money
Mobius Capital Partners co-founder Mark Mobius is setting a new downside target for Bitcoin (BTC) as the aftermath of the FTX collapse continues to develop. In an interview with Bloomberg News, the investing legend says he’s forecasting a Bitcoin decline of nearly 40% from current prices. Mobius says Bitcoin...
Ethereum Primed for Imminent Move That Could Dictate Its Performance for the Next Year, Says Top Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) is gearing up for a big move that could dictate whether it outperforms Bitcoin (BTC) next year. Justin Bennett tells his 111,600 Twitter followers that the ETH/BTC pair is about to make a decision soon as it approaches the end point of a symmetrical triangle pattern.
Coin Bureau Host Predicts Centralized Crypto Exchanges Will Be Displaced in Coming Years
A popular crypto analyst thinks decentralized exchanges (DEXs) will take over crypto in the wake of the recent FTX collapse that spurred fears about centralized exchange (CEX) transparency. Despite his own prediction, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy warns his 2.17 million YouTube subscribers that it will take “some time” time...
Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko
Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top. In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).
Sam Bankman-Fried Says He ‘Didn’t Knowingly’ Spend Customer Funds, Calls Billion-Dollar FTX Collapse ‘Pretty Embarassing’
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is admitting fault for the collapse of the crypto exchange weeks after the firm filed for bankruptcy. Speaking during the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the 30-year-old co-founder and ex-CEO says he is to blame for the downfall of the company. “I screwed up....
