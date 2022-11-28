Idaho quarry ordered to pay nearly $1M in back wages after investigation finds multiple violations

Read full article on original website
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Employer Forced to Pay $500k After Being Caught Stealing Worker's Wages
Urgent Home Care Inc. was fined $521,905 by a court in Arizona.
Daily Beast
31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say
In a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants. Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is...
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Caterpillar Inc. after one of its workers fell into a pot of molten iron and was "immediately incinerated."
Krispy Kreme to pay $1.2 million settlement to 516 staffers over not issuing wage bonuses
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts agreed to pay $1.2 million to more than 500 workers to settle allegations it paid lower than legal overtime rates.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Walmart was ordered to pay $420,000 after firing a worker with Down syndrome. It tried to get a fresh trial, but just had that request denied.
Walmart fired a store worker with Down syndrome in 2015 for "excessive absenteeism." A judge ordered Walmart to pay the worker $420,000 and rehire her, citing disability discrimination. Walmart requested a new trial, but that request has now been denied. A federal judge has rejected Walmart's request for a new...
Law enforcement gun is 'the most dangerous pistol sold in the United States'
Another lawsuit filed against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer alleges a handgun popular among the military and law enforcement is defective and dangerous.
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations
Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"
After this employee did this. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Americans to get automatic payments of $750 for six months – see who qualifies for the cash
A NEW universal basic income (UBI) program is set to launch offering Americans payments of $750 per month. Run in Champaign County in Illinois, the initiative is operating in a few phases. Currently, the UBI pilot is in its first round, where the identified homeless families have been issued surveys,...
Washington Examiner
Nonbinary Biden DOE official charged with stealing luggage at airport after using it for a month
A senior official in the Biden administration’s Department of Energy has been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing a piece of luggage from the baggage claim at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Sam Brinton, a biological male who identifies as nonbinary, is accused of taking the Vera Bradley suitcase...
Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages
As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
A foundry worker on his 9th day in the job fell into a vat of molten iron and was 'immediately incinerated'
Federal investigators say inadequate safety measures may have contributed to the death at the foundry in Mapleton, Illinois operated by Caterpillar.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Hundreds of elementary students arrested at U.S. schools
"Don't make a wrong move," the officer said as he pinned the struggling subject to the ground. "Period." The officer tightened the handcuffs around the subject's thin wrists. "Ow, ow, ow, it really hurts," the subject exclaimed. The officer pressed his weight into the subject's small body while school staff...
Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage
money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money
Workers are keeping their digital nomad lives a secret from their bosses. Some remote workers are playing hooky from their company’s homebase these days, and bosses are catching on. The pandemic challenged the idea that the office was an important fixture of the workplace as people working from home...
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
