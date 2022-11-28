Charles Thomas Dentith, age 31, of Falls of Rough, died Monday (11/28) in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his wife: Angela Dentith; three children: Samantha Dowell of Hardinsburg, and Daniel Stith and Sonny Stith, both of Leitchfield; his parents: Thomas Charles and Lisa Dentith; his siblings: Renne Edwards and Jarrod Dentith, both of Louisville; and nine grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM ET Saturday (12/3) at the Evergreen Funeral Home on Preston Highway in Louisville. Arrangements are being handled through the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington. A private service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Recovery Works of Elizabethtown.

FALLS OF ROUGH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO