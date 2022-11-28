Read full article on original website
Sandra Gail Osborne
Sandra Gail Osborne, 61 of Brandenburg, died Tuesday (11/29). She is survived by her husband: Edward; a son, Jeremy Humphrey; one grandson: a brother, Tim “Bumpy” Humphrey and a sister: Tammy Humphrey. Funeral services will be held at 11 Eastern time Saturday (12/03) morning at the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in Cap Anderson Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 4 Eastern Friday (12/02) afternoon and after 9 Eastern Saturday morning. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Florence Abbott
Florence Abbott, 92, of Hardinsburg, died on November 30, 2022 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her daughters: Linda Lee St. Clair of Union City, TN and Lois Tanner of Hardinsburg; 1 grandchild & 1 great-grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday at the Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 9-11 AM with burial to follow in Ivy Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
William Thomas McArthur
William Thomas McArthur, age 73 of Custer, KY died November 3, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin. He is survived by 2 sisters: Laurie McArthur and Lisa Stephanie Ames of Custer, KY. A memorial service will be held at Custer Church of God on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2 PM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the church.
Charles Thomas Dentith
Charles Thomas Dentith, age 31, of Falls of Rough, died Monday (11/28) in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his wife: Angela Dentith; three children: Samantha Dowell of Hardinsburg, and Daniel Stith and Sonny Stith, both of Leitchfield; his parents: Thomas Charles and Lisa Dentith; his siblings: Renne Edwards and Jarrod Dentith, both of Louisville; and nine grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM ET Saturday (12/3) at the Evergreen Funeral Home on Preston Highway in Louisville. Arrangements are being handled through the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington. A private service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Recovery Works of Elizabethtown.
Cloverport Christmas Parade Scheduled For Saturday Afternoon
CLOVERPORT (12/03/22) – The annual Cloverport Christmas Parade takes place this afternoon. Lineup is at the Ballpark starting at 3:45 with the parade stepping to downtown along Main Street at 4:45. (104.3, the River will have live-streaming of the parade on our Facebook page this afternoon.)
Man Who Fled From Meade County Deputies Arrested In Breckinridge County
UNDATED (11/29/22) – A man sought by Meade County authorities following a vehicle and foot pursuit last week was arrested in Breckinridge County on Tuesday. 33-year-old Randall Greenwell, Jr. of Webster was arrested following information received by authorities regarding his whereabouts. Greenwell allegedly fled from Meade County Deputies trying to serve a warrant near Flaherty last Tuesday, first driving away then later fleeing on foot. Following his arrest, Greenwell was lodged in the Breckinridge County Detention Center on charges of possession of marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property.
LOCAL SPORTS: Tigers Fall To Ohio; Lady Aces, Aces Topped By Beth Haven
BEAVER DAM (12/01/22) – The Breckinridge County Fighting Tiger basketball team was defeated Thursday night by Ohio County, 68-42. Jackson Lee led the Tigers with 13 points as Breckinridge County fell to 0-2 on the season. The Tigers’ next game is Monday (12/05) night as part of a doubleheader at Whitesville Trinity.
SPORTS: Tigers On The Road To Ohio County; Aces/Lady Aces To Host Doubleheader
UNDATED (12/01/22) — The Breckinridge County High School Fighting Tiger Basketball team goes on the road for the first time this season against Ohio County tonight. Coverage on 104.3, the River begins around 6:45 ahead of the scheduled 7pm tipoff. In non-broadcast games, the Cloverport Aces and Lady Aces host Louisville Beth Haven starting at 5 this afternoon.
UofL Names New President
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Towson University President Kim Schatzel has been selected as the next president of the University of Louisville. She’ll bring with her an extensive record as a university administrator. Louisville trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Schatzel. She will become the Kentucky school’s 19th president. Her selection ends a nearly yearlong search for a successor to former U of L President Neeli Bendapudi, who took the top job at Penn State. Schatzel has served since 2016 as president of Towson, in Maryland. She previously served as provost of Eastern Michigan University and dean of the College of Business at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.
SPORTS: Lady Tigers In Action Saturday; Aces, Lady Aces Fall; State Football Championships
OWENSBORO (12/03/22) – The Breckinridge County Lady Tiger Basketball travels to Owensboro later today to take on Franklin County. Coverage on 104.3, the River from the Sportscenter is scheduled for 1:15 this afternoon. CLOVERPORT (12/02/22) – In high school basketball from Friday night: the Cloverport Aces lost to Christian...
