Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
USMNT had critical goal wiped away by a microscopic offside call in World Cup
Entering Tuesday’s final match of group play at the FIFA World Cup, the United States needed a victory over Iran to advance to the knockout round. Late in the first half, it looked as if Tim Weah had put the United States into a fantastic position to advance, as he pushed a shot past Iranian keeper Ali Beiranvand.
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Belgium | Will a big team fall by the wayside?
For Everton supporters, the Croatia vs Belgium match and Group F in general will be must-watch television on Thursday - even if Amadou Onana will not be featuring due to yellow card accumulation. While Croatia leads the group on goal difference ahead of Morocco in second with both sides on four points, Belgium finds itself with three points and in third place. This means that, while there will be a few scenarios for the three remaining teams in contention to move onto the round of sixteen, there are more likely scenarios possible than others. Canada are out of the competition having lost their opening pair of games.
SB Nation
Liverpool Eye Ghanaian Impressing In World Cup
It’s a new and novel experience watching Liverpool get linked to impressive World Cup players mid-season. However, this winter tournament has been nothing but new experiences. Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in Ghana’s huge victory over South Korea over the weekend, garnering him plenty of praise and brand new...
SB Nation
World Cup Recap: United States 1-0 Iran | Pulisic’s Winner Sends the US Through
It may not have been altogether pretty, but the United States got the job done. Despite a second half surge from the Iranians, including a couple desperate penalty appeals, the USMNT held firm and ensured that the “pelvic contusion” that Christian Pulisic suffered while guiding Sergiño Dest’s headed cross into the back of the net was not in vain.
SB Nation
Christian Pulisic injury: Tracking the USMNT star’s status for the round of 16
Late in the first half of Tuesday’ do-or-die match against Iran, Christian Pulisic came through for the United States, scoring one of the the most important goals in USMNT history as he put a pass from Sergiño Dest past Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand to give the United States a 1-0 lead.
SB Nation
Christian Pulisic sacrifices self to score and lead USA into Last 16 of 2022 World Cup
It was win or go home for Iran and (especially) the United States, and after 90 dramatic minutes, plus the usual large heaping of added-on times, it were the Star and Stripes who prevailed. Iran didn’t have a shot in a purely defensive first half for them, putting the onus...
SB Nation
Wednesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Day 11
The deciding third group stage matches roll on today, with Groups C and D wrapping things up. Strangely enough, Group D plays at 10 am ET and Group C are the later matches at 2 pm ET. The Group C scenarios are annoyingly complicated — all four teams can still qualify for the knockout stage.
SB Nation
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
SB Nation
Anfield Set To Expand Rail Seating Seating In The Kop This Winter
It goes without saying that safe standing and rail seating are a bit controversial, especially for our club. Liverpool FC announced on Wednesday that they would be expanding the rail seating section in the Kop, using this current time off in December to install an additional 2,500 seats. Following a...
France 24
France's Frappart to be first woman referee at men's World Cup
France's Frappart is one of three women referees among the 36 selected for the tournament in Qatar, alongside Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita. Three other female officials have travelled to the World Cup as assistant referees. For the 38-year-old Frappart, refereeing her men's World Cup match is...
SB Nation
World Cup Open Thread Day Thirteen
The lucky 13th and final day of the group stage has the unenviable task of trying to live up to the chaos we’ve had in the last few days. While the groups aren’t as tightly packed today as the last couple of days, there are still two spots to claim out of four. Brazil and Portugal have already locked up berths in the knockouts and it’s just a matter of whether they win their groups or not. Before jumping into today’s matches, here’s where we stand:
SB Nation
USMNT survive against Iran, will face the Netherlands in the knockout round
The United States got the result they needed on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. Now the difficult work begins. Thanks to their 1-0 victory over Iran, the United States advanced out of the group stage of the World Cup, as the runners-up in Group B. England, who played the United States to a draw on Friday, won the group with a pair of dominant performances. England defeated Iran 6-2 to open their World Cup, and after a scoreless draw with the United States, England topped Wales 3-0 in their final match of group play.
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Junior Hoilett World Cup Special (Morocco)
If someone, anyone, had sat me down a few weeks back as I was buying anything and everything that had “Qatar 2022” printed on it and said “look Ben, the World Cup can be a painful place and you probably won’t like it”, it would have saved me money, optimism and a few grey hairs.
SB Nation
World Cup: Phil Foden Makes England Case with Goal vs Wales
Facing questions concerning the absence of Phil Foden as England battled to an uninspiring goalless draw against the United States, Gareth Southgate assured that he was going to play a key role for the Three Lions in the World Cup. The City midfielder-turned-winger was restored to the starting line-up against Wales on Tuesday night.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 12: Croatia vs. Belgium; Canada vs. Morocco; Japan vs. Spain; Costa Rica vs. Germany
Half the field for the Last 16 is set. Time to find out who joins them from Groups E and F. Date / Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST. Referee: Anthony Taylor (England) On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Universo (USA); elsewhere. Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK);...
SB Nation
Cafu on Alexander-Arnold Criticism: “They Said the Same to Me and Roberto Carlos”
Trent Aexander-Arnold is arguably the best attacking fullback in football and a creative force who by the numbers has been on par with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne for a few years now. He’s the sort of player almost any manager would build a side around. For England,...
SB Nation
December 2nd-4th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Reports suggest Tottenham DOF Fabio Paratici could be indicted as part of Juventus finance probe
In the spring of 2022, Tottenham Hotspur Director of Football Fabio Paratici escaped serious trouble over his alleged role in financial malfeasance while in a similar role at Juventus after charges were dismissed by an Italian financial magistrate. But it appears that his troubles may be far from over. Earlier...
SB Nation
Two Manchester City Boys on Their Way Home from World Cup
Manchester City can look forward to the early return of two key players as Belgium and Germany both made early exits from the World Cup. Kevin de Bruyne’s Belgium were the first to depart as they finished third in their group following a goalless draw with Croatia. Belgium won of their three matches while Morocco, who were expected to make an early exit, won the group.
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Nov. 30
The World Cup has arrived and there are six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Here’s a recap of all that went on...
Comments / 0