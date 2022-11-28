ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

#4. New Hampshire

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZoou_0jQIr0rQ00

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 12.49%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $401.4 million

You might expect a state with a founding motto "Live free or die" to have lower property taxes than its famously liberal Democratic New England neighbors Vermont and Massachusetts. Thanks to the trade-offs associated with New Hampshire's lack of a state income tax, that's not the case.

In part reflecting its high average property values and number of second homes for Massachusetts residents, New Hampshire's 2019 median property tax bill came in at a whopping $6,244, ranking it the third-most-expensive state for property taxes.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy