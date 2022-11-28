ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Falcons fans can no longer blame Marcus Mariota

When things have gone wrong for the Atlanta Falcons this season more often than not it is Marcus Mariota who has been at the heart of the problem. Outside of Atlanta’s blowout loss to the Bengals almost every game has been a nail-biter decided in the final moments. Whether it is a wild throw, an interception, or letting the ball fall to the turf Mariota seems to find a way in clutch moments to make the one mistake the Falcons can’t survive.
ATLANTA, GA
atozsports.com

Saints get great news before season-altering rivalry game

The New Orleans Saints have dealt with plenty of turmoil this season. Struggles on the field, injuries, and plenty more have played a big part for them all year. Luckily, they got some great news this week. Linebacker Pete Werner is back at practice. Werner is already a fan favorite....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Former Florida head coach sticks up for Tennessee in playoff rankings debate

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night and the Tennessee Vols jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 after their 56-0 road win against Vanderbilt. Alabama, which lost to Tennessee earlier this season, is ranked No. 6. The Crimson Tide also lost to LSU earlier this season, a team the Vols beat by 27 points in Baton Rouge.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?

Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL Analysis Network

3 QB’s The Colts Should Consider Pursuing To Replace Matt Ryan

While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal

It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Foolish trade shows Raiders might still have a GM problem

The Las Vegas Raiders have had quite the overhaul in the front office and coaching staff over the past couple of seasons. One move that they made was trading edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. they got cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in return for him. Ya-Sin has played well for the Raiders at times, but Ngakoue has continued his consistent production in Indianapolis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
CINCINNATI, OH

