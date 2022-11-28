Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
Indie Phenom Benjamin Stranger Releases Artistic Dual SingleVince MartellacciNashville, TN
This actor has given away $282 million to worthy veteransAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Chiefs missing two starting WRs ahead of Bengals matchup
To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Watch: Sideline exchange between Mike Vrabel, Titans rookie goes viral
Tennessee Titans rookie Treylon Burks made one of the best hustle plays of Week 13, but the wide receiver was quick to admit that the play would not have happened if he did his job correctly. Head coach Mike Vrabel pushed that thought out of Burks’ head in a hurry.
Atlanta Falcons fans can no longer blame Marcus Mariota
When things have gone wrong for the Atlanta Falcons this season more often than not it is Marcus Mariota who has been at the heart of the problem. Outside of Atlanta’s blowout loss to the Bengals almost every game has been a nail-biter decided in the final moments. Whether it is a wild throw, an interception, or letting the ball fall to the turf Mariota seems to find a way in clutch moments to make the one mistake the Falcons can’t survive.
atozsports.com
Saints get great news before season-altering rivalry game
The New Orleans Saints have dealt with plenty of turmoil this season. Struggles on the field, injuries, and plenty more have played a big part for them all year. Luckily, they got some great news this week. Linebacker Pete Werner is back at practice. Werner is already a fan favorite....
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
atozsports.com
How the Tennessee Vols’ nightmare scenario is on the verge of becoming a reality
A couple of days ago, the Tennessee Vols appeared destined for either the Sugar Bowl or the Orange Bowl. Tennessee’s 25-point loss to South Carolina earlier this month essentially knocked the Vols out of College Football Playoff contention. The feeling was that if Tennessee was ranked above Alabama on...
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
atozsports.com
Former Florida head coach sticks up for Tennessee in playoff rankings debate
The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night and the Tennessee Vols jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 after their 56-0 road win against Vanderbilt. Alabama, which lost to Tennessee earlier this season, is ranked No. 6. The Crimson Tide also lost to LSU earlier this season, a team the Vols beat by 27 points in Baton Rouge.
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?
Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
HometownLife.com
Trent Dilfer was a game-changer but did he make Tennessee high school football better? | Opinion
The news dropped quickly Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, it was official. Trent Dilfer, the Super Bowl winning quarterback who led Lipscomb Academy to national recognition in four years, had resigned as the high school's football coach. Next stop: UAB, where he will be the coach of the Blazers in 2023 and enter the college football world.
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
NFL Analysis Network
3 QB’s The Colts Should Consider Pursuing To Replace Matt Ryan
While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal
It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
Bengals WR calls out Chiefs’ Justin Reid after locker room comments
Chiefs S Justin Reid is very confident heading into a matchup with the Bengals in Week 13 and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is calling him out.
atozsports.com
2 under-the-radar Tennessee Vols players receive praise from opposing SEC coaches
A couple of under-the-radar Tennessee Vols players received some praise from opposing SEC coaches this week. ESPN spoke with numerous anonymous coaches to get their thoughts on the best players in college football. Unsurprisingly, Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt were pointed out by rival coaches as...
atozsports.com
Foolish trade shows Raiders might still have a GM problem
The Las Vegas Raiders have had quite the overhaul in the front office and coaching staff over the past couple of seasons. One move that they made was trading edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. they got cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in return for him. Ya-Sin has played well for the Raiders at times, but Ngakoue has continued his consistent production in Indianapolis.
atozsports.com
One thing to remember about Hendon Hooker in the Heisman Trophy debate
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker likely isn’t winning the Heisman Trophy this season. The Vols’ loss to South Carolina combined with Hooker’s torn ACL that kept him out of Tennessee’s 56-0 win against Vanderbilt all but guarantees that the trophy will go to someone else. I...
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
