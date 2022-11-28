ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

#8. Kansas

By Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruWV2_0jQIppQI00

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 7.02%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $815.7 million

The Jayhawk State stands at the geographic center of the U.S., stretching from Kansas City, Kansas, in the east to the High Plains bordering Colorado in the west.

Despite having some of the most affordable housing in the Midwest, Kansas also runs in the middle of the pack for property and state income tax rates, per the Census data. Kansas homeowners' median property tax bill was $2,466 in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Pratt Tribune

Outdated marijuana laws hinder Kansas

Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed. It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

How many people are on death row in Kansas?

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas transportation secretary, deputy resign

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Deputy Secretary Burt Morey have resigned. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced their official departure from the agency on Tuesday. Lorenz served as Transportation Secretary since March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislators block good policy every session. It’s time to give voters a powerful new voice.

If Kansans could vote today on the issues, they would expand Medicaid, legalize marijuana and control access to deadly weapons. Already this year, they showed up at the polls in overwhelming numbers to support abortion rights. But lawmakers at the Statehouse have opposed or blocked these measures in the past, and the upcoming legislative session […] The post Kansas legislators block good policy every session. It’s time to give voters a powerful new voice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

GALLERY: Kansans capture cold front rolling in

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of Kansas saw its high temperature before sunrise on Tuesday. Temperatures began to fall as a cold front moved across the state. Kansans captured a visual of the cold weather as it rolled in, a line of thick heavy clouds across the horizon. The weather brought snow to some parts of northwest Kansas but it stayed dry across the rest of the state.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy