- Property tax as share of total revenues: 7.02%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $815.7 million

The Jayhawk State stands at the geographic center of the U.S., stretching from Kansas City, Kansas, in the east to the High Plains bordering Colorado in the west.

Despite having some of the most affordable housing in the Midwest, Kansas also runs in the middle of the pack for property and state income tax rates, per the Census data. Kansas homeowners' median property tax bill was $2,466 in 2019.