16. South Carolina

 4 days ago

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 0.59%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $79.0 million

Much like its neighbor Florida, South Carolina attracts residents with its sunny beaches and warm winters. The state draws visitors to the colonial mansions of historic Charleston and the world-famous Hilton Head Island golf resort.

In recent years, affordable living and taxes have drawn thousands to live in the Palmetto State. Pre-pandemic, South Carolina homeowners enjoyed the fourth-lowest property taxes in the country, with a median bill of $1,148 per year.

