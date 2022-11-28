ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

States that collect the most in property taxes

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hzc17_0jQIpd4o00

Real estate platform ZeroDown examined data from the Census Bureau's annual State Government Tax Collections Survey to see how much money states collect in property taxes.

It's important to note there are 14 states that do not collect property taxes at the state level. And while states with the most expensive properties, such as New York and New Jersey, have some of the highest property tax rates in the country, their revenues are divided among local governments such as cities or counties. In most states, property taxes, which are paid on property (either by an individual or corporation) based on its value, account for only a small portion of revenues. The federal government collected $23 billion in property taxes last year.

Since property tax rates are usually based on assessed value, it may seem counterintuitive that the rate of property tax increases actually slowed in 2021 compared to previous years —despite single-family housing prices staying red-hot across the country. But this effect can be explained by rates staying the same as property values increased. This lag in property taxes catching up with property values will hit homeowners with higher tax bills in 2022. According to Attom Data cited by The Washington Post, the average tax bill on single-family homes in the U.S. was up 1.8% from $3,719 in 2020 to $3,785 in 2021.

Note that the U.S. Census Bureau did not release 2020 data due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All 2019 figures cited in the following list have been adjusted for 2021 rates of inflation and rounded to the nearest dollar.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

States That Ship the Most Goods to Other States

One of the pandemic’s biggest ripple effects was its impact on supply chains, both global and domestic: nearly half of all businesses in the U.S. reported domestic supply chain issues entering 2022. Freight businesses move trillions of dollars in goods each year, and these disruptions can make it difficult for businesses to provide goods to customers. It can also force consumers to pay a premium for goods that are harder to find. Within the U.S., certain locations are responsible for a higher volume of goods being shipped than others. To determine the states that ship the most goods to other states, researchers calculated the total value of goods shipped, the value of goods shipped as a proportion of the U.S. total, and the most common type of goods shipped. States were then ranked according to the total annual value of goods shipped.
Wyoming News

These 25 metro areas have the highest homeownership rates in the US

Purchasing a home is quite possibly one of the most important investments in a person's life. It's a dream for many, and in the last few years, the housing market skyrocketed as prospective homebuyers flooded the housing market. Many were motivated by historically low interest rates and had flexibility due to remote working to widen their search field. The high demand in a low-inventory home market led to increased competition, bidding, and record-breaking sales as well. In the first quarter of 2022, the national homeownership...
Wyoming News

10. New Jersey

Photo Credit: gary718 / Shutterstock Total value of goods shipped: $464,667,000,000Value of goods shipped as a share of U.S. total: 3.2%Most common type of goods shipped: Electronic and other electrical equipment and components, and office equipment
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wyoming News

Job growth surpasses expectations in November

(The Center Square) – The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, more than economists expected. “Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, health care, and government,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. “Employment declined in retail trade and in transportation and warehousing.” The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, with about 6 million unemployed Americans seeking work. ...
Wyoming News

U.S. Senate joins House in enacting rail contracts to avert strike

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed legislation to avert a nationwide railroad workers' strike, but an Illinois congressman says the government should not be negotiating private sector labor deals. The legislation, which was approved by the U.S. House on Wednesday, enacts new contracts providing railroad workers with 24% pay increases over five years, immediate payouts averaging $11,000, and an extra day off. On Thursday, the U.S....
ILLINOIS STATE
Wyoming News

15. Wisconsin

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Total value of goods shipped: $331,625,000,000Value of goods shipped as a share of U.S. total: 2.3%Most common type of goods shipped: Machinery
WISCONSIN STATE
Wyoming News

1. California

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Total value of goods shipped: $1,666,672,000,000Value of goods shipped as a share of U.S. total: 11.5%Most common type of goods shipped: Electronic and other electrical equipment and components, and office equipment
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

12. Indiana

Photo Credit: Agnieszka Gaul / Shutterstock Total value of goods shipped: $438,158,000,000Value of goods shipped as a share of U.S. total: 3.0%Most common type of goods shipped: Motorized and other vehicles (includes parts)
INDIANA STATE
Wyoming News

4. Pennsylvania

Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock Total value of goods shipped: $631,829,000,000Value of goods shipped as a share of U.S. total: 4.4%Most common type of goods shipped: Pharmaceutical products
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy