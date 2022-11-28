20. West Virginia

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 0.13%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $8.1 million

West Virginia is known for its Appalachian Mountain vistas, as well as the organized labor and environmental legacies of its coal industry. Before the pandemic, West Virginia enjoyed the second-lowest property tax rates nationwide . For remote workers who don't need to drive several hours to their jobs in metro Washington D.C., the Mountain State, with its median property tax bill of $899 in 2019, offers a much lower cost of living compared to adjoining Virginia and Maryland.