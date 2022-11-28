13. New Mexico

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 1.23%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $91.8 million

In 110 years of statehood, New Mexico has been famous for attracting artists to its picturesque mesas of the high desert. In recent decades, the Land of Enchantment has also enjoyed a natural gas boom and tourist influx to its ski resorts such as Taos. A widely publicized event purported to be a flying saucer crash has also drawn UFO believers worldwide to the small city of Roswell since 1947. Similar to neighboring Arizona, New Mexico has a small property tax bill, averaging $1,676.