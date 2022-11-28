12. California

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 1.27%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $3.2 billion

California has been one of the hardest-hit states in terms of net out-migration, even before the pandemic. The Golden State sits inside the top 10 ranking of highest property taxes in the country. Combined with near-record prices, these factors motivated many residents to sell. Before looking up U-Haul rates from San Francisco to Austin, however, Californians may want to consider the median 2019 property tax bill of $4,536 was just a few hundred dollars more per year than in Texas.