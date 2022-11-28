1. Washington D.C.

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 33.35%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $3.0 billion

Already one of the most expensive cities in the country, the nation's capital also takes the cake for some of the highest property taxes in the land. Last year, The Washington Post ranked the District of Columbia as having the third-highest property tax rate in the U.S.

