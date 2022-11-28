6. Arkansas

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 11.15%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $1.3 Billion

Arkansas is known to current generations as the birthplace and childhood home of former U.S President Bill Clinton. Aside from agriculture and abundant natural gas reserves, the Natural State offers inviting spas and outdoor spaces. Visitors have been enjoying the historic spa baths of Hot Springs since a railroad line was constructed in the 1870s.

Whether you pronounce the name of longtime residents as "AR-Kansans," the state's homeowners enjoy the third-lowest property tax bills, per the Census research. The median Arkansas residential property tax bill was just $992 in 2019.