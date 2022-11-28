2. Wyoming

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 15.78%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $295.9 million

If you're looking for a home with open spaces to roam, Wyoming is the least-populated U.S. state, with slightly fewer residents than Alaska. The Cowboy State is known for its ranching, mining, and winter skiing destinations , including the year-round resort of Jackson Hole.

In 2019, Wyoming homeowners enjoyed the 10th-lowest property tax bill in the country, with a median bill of $1,483.