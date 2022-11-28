NASHVILLE, TN — One of contemporary R&B’s finest performers will be back on tour next year. The legendary Anita Baker made the announcement last week. Baker, whose distinctive sound has won her right Grammys, announced that she would be doing a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities, kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.

