Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?

Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal

It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years

Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl. The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first loss of the season. Pearl-Cohn was able to match their offensive output and win the game 53-47.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

White House, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Springfield High School basketball team will have a game with White House Heritage High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WKRN

'A threat to national security'

Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Woman charged with stealing from Green Hills department …. Woman charged with stealing from Green Hills department store. Safe Surrender begins in Nashville. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials

The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

R&B Anita Baker Back on Tour

NASHVILLE, TN — One of contemporary R&B’s finest performers will be back on tour next year. The legendary Anita Baker made the announcement last week. Baker, whose distinctive sound has won her right Grammys, announced that she would be doing a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities, kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee drivers react to TDOT's proposed paid express lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
TENNESSEE STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
NASHVILLE, TN

