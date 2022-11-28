Read full article on original website
Alabama, Tennessee's updated chances for CFP appearance after USC's loss
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13. The Vols await its bowl destination. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
atozsports.com
Vols assistant no longer a candidate for one open job, but he could still leave for another program
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is a name that was picking up some steam this week in the Cincinnati Bearcats’ search to replace Luke Fickell. Football Scoop’s John Brice indicated this weekend, however, that Golesh is no longer in the mix at Cincinnati. But that doesn’t mean...
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?
Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make. On Saturday night, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is set to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh, a native of Russia who attended Ohio State, has been...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
atozsports.com
Cowboys get good news heading into matchup vs Colts
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to pick up their third consecutive win this Sunday, and now, it appears key contributors will be in action. Trevon Diggs and Michael Gallup, who have both battled an illness this week that cost them multiple days of practice, are expected to play for the Cowboys against the Colts, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
atozsports.com
ESPN’s Dick Vitale has college football take that will infuriate Tennessee Vols fans
Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale had a college football take on Saturday that will infuriate Tennessee Vols fans. Vitale sent a tweet in support of Alabama making the College Football Playoff, despite their two losses this season. The longtime ESPN announcer tweeted that if the rule is the best...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart comments on expanding College Football Playoff
Thursday’s official announcement that the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in 2024 means significant change is on the way for the sport’s postseason. Given the magnitude of that news, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked for his two cents later that day. Smart...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols player sends message to Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wanya Morris had a message for former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Saturday. Morris, a former five-star recruit who spent his first two seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma, announced via social media that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. In...
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant
On Sunday the entire bowl game lineup for the 2022 season will be locked in once and for all. And as the bowl games are being filled, the Big Ten could be leaving one of its bowl tie-ins without a Big Ten team. With the Big Ten sending two teams to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten will not be able to fill all of its bowl slots. Michigan and Ohio State are both expected to be in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the lock at 13-0 with the Big Ten championship. Ohio State, at 11-1, needed just a...
SEC bowl games 2022: Where will every SEC team play in the postseason?
With the college football postseason arriving, here are all of the bowl games that SEC teams are eligible for. The 2022 college football season has reached Conference Championship weekend. Once all the title holders are determined by Saturday, that means all of the bowl game participants will be revealed. When...
atozsports.com
Bears lose quarterback for rest of season
The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection after USC, TCU losses
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
atozsports.com
How the Tennessee Vols could still land in the Orange Bowl if Ohio State declines the Rose Bowl
The Tennessee Vols will know by Sunday evening which bowl game they’ll be playing in this season. Before Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal, the feeling was that Tennessee was locked into an appearance in the Sugar Bowl or the Orange Bowl, depending on where Alabama was ranked.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is trying to push his weight around with the CFB Playoff committee
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is one of the most influential people in college football. And Saban is trying to use that influence to get Alabama into the College Football Playoff. Saban appeared on ESPN on Saturday and made his case for the Crimson Tide to be included...
College football championship weekend preview: Georgia, Michigan, TCU look to cement CFP spots
College football championship Saturday has arrived, highlighted by matchups between No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU, No. 2 Michigan and Purdue and No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State.
atozsports.com
Bills’ position group quickly backed up front office’s savvy bet
Although Von Miller was eyeing a quick return after suffering a knee injury in Thanksgiving, the Buffalo Bills decided to play it safe and place him on Injured Reserve. “I’ll be back in Week 14,” Von Miller essentially said in his untiredly monitored show, The VonCast. “No, you...
atozsports.com
Seeing proof is allowing Raiders’ players to believe in the process
The Las Vegas Raiders are finally doing something they haven’t done all year long, and that’s winning consecutive games. Doing that is showing that they may be starting to put it together. Yeah, it may be a little too late for that, but it’s better late than never, especially after figuring out that Josh McDaniels will be in Las Vegas after this season.
atozsports.com
Former Ohio State standout makes strong statement about Mike Vrabel and the Buckeyes job
Former Ohio State standout Josh Perry, who now works for the Big 10 Network, appeared on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” this week and the topic of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and the Buckeyes job came up. The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode put out...
