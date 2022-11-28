ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?

Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Cowboys get good news heading into matchup vs Colts

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to pick up their third consecutive win this Sunday, and now, it appears key contributors will be in action. Trevon Diggs and Michael Gallup, who have both battled an illness this week that cost them multiple days of practice, are expected to play for the Cowboys against the Colts, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols player sends message to Jeremy Pruitt

Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wanya Morris had a message for former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Saturday. Morris, a former five-star recruit who spent his first two seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma, announced via social media that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant

On Sunday the entire bowl game lineup for the 2022 season will be locked in once and for all. And as the bowl games are being filled, the Big Ten could be leaving one of its bowl tie-ins without a Big Ten team. With the Big Ten sending two teams to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten will not be able to fill all of its bowl slots. Michigan and Ohio State are both expected to be in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the lock at 13-0 with the Big Ten championship. Ohio State, at 11-1, needed just a...
WISCONSIN STATE
atozsports.com

Bears lose quarterback for rest of season

The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bills’ position group quickly backed up front office’s savvy bet

Although Von Miller was eyeing a quick return after suffering a knee injury in Thanksgiving, the Buffalo Bills decided to play it safe and place him on Injured Reserve. “I’ll be back in Week 14,” Von Miller essentially said in his untiredly monitored show, The VonCast. “No, you...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Seeing proof is allowing Raiders’ players to believe in the process

The Las Vegas Raiders are finally doing something they haven’t done all year long, and that’s winning consecutive games. Doing that is showing that they may be starting to put it together. Yeah, it may be a little too late for that, but it’s better late than never, especially after figuring out that Josh McDaniels will be in Las Vegas after this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy