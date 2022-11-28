Read full article on original website
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Icy street in Sioux Falls causes fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. Shortly after 1 p.m., fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
