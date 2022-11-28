Read full article on original website
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Basketball Opens SUNYAC Play Tonight Vs. Brockport
BUFFALO, NY - - The Buffalo State women's basketball team welcomes I-90 rival Brockport tonight at 5:30 P.M. The Bengals are looking to build off of the team's victory vs Pitt Bradford last Monday, while the Golden Eagles are hoping to get back on track after the team's second straight loss came at RIT last Tuesday.
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Basketball Falls Short Against Brockport
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team fell just short tonight as they dropped their SUNYAC opener with the Brockport Golden Eagles by a final score of 72-69. Argjend Imeri (Syracuse, NY/Nottingham) paced the Bengals offense with 15 points. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Brockport – 72, Buffalo...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Hockey to Host Hilbert in Non-Conference Matchup
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo State women's hockey team is back in action after a 10 day break in games, hosting Hilbert in non-conference action today before the resumption of NEWHL play this weekend. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. Follow along with VIDEO or LIVE STATS. BREAKING DOWN...
Bennett Tigers ready to play in a state championship game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bennett High School football team will play for the Class AA football championship on Sunday. The road to the championship game has been full of roadblocks. The teamed was forced to forfeit six games after a paperwork snafu. The team had an ineligible player who...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Hockey Dominates Hilbert 12-1
BUFFALO, NY – Emma Ramseier (Oak Creek, WI/Milwaukee Jr. Admirals) and Erica Greene (Oswego, NY/Shoreline Sharks) each scored three goals, leading the Buffalo State women's hockey team to a 12-1 victory over Hilbert in non-conference action on Tuesday evening at the Ice Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo State...
Buffalo State Athletics
Tyler Vanuden And Tashawni Cornfield Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week
BUFFALO, NY – Tyler Vanuden (Fort Frances, ON/Finlandia University) from the men's hockey team and Tashawni Cornfield (Gowanda, NY/Putham) from the women's basketball team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances last week. Vanuden, a junior psychology major, paced the Bengals this past weekend...
the buffalo bills
Bills two-time AFL champion, Al Bemiller passed away
One of Buffalo's longest-tenured AFL players, Al Bemiller, passed away on Wednesday. Bemiller was quite literally at the center of Buffalo's American Football League back-to-back championship teams as he manned the pivot on the Bills' offensive line for nine seasons from 1961-1969. A seventh-round pick of the Bills in 1961,...
Former Canisius College basketball recruit pleads guilty to weapon charge
A former Canisius College basketball recruit has pleaded guilty to a weapon charge in connection to an incident in June.
ECMC launching unique fellowship program
"It's a really big deal because there are vast areas across the country that don't have providers doing what we do," said Dr. Amanda Colebeck.
10 Shocking Things For People That Move To Buffalo
If you have any preconceived notions of the way things will be when moving to a new city, you might be surprised. It can be very surprising, even in the City of Good Neighbors. It's funny to listen to someone who isn't from Buffalo describe it. The weather is cold,...
Fired Williamsville Spanish teacher suing district, seeks $1.5M
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville Spanish teacher is taking legal action against the school district after she was fired over a controversial worksheet. Students in Karen Hamm’s class at Mill Middle School were asked to complete a sentence translation worksheet that included the phrases, “You are Mexican and ugly” and “You are pretty […]
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Code Blue 32 issued for City of Buffalo and southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather turns colder in the Buffalo area this week, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Tuesday night:. Holy...
Five groups register for pre-bidding tour of Buffalo Niagara Marriott
AMHERST, N.Y. — Interest is strong among potential bidders for the Buffalo Niagara Marriott, judging by the number of groups registered for a pre-bidding tour, according to the national auctioneers in charge of the sale. Representatives from Ten-X Commercial say at least five groups have registered for tours this...
Holiday Valley + Kissing Bridge Closed After Massive Snowfall
A week after Western New York got hit with a big storm, ski country in Western New York is closed down. Parts of the Buffalo area got over 80 inches of snow (that is taller than almost every Buffalo Bills player on the roster) the weekend before Thanksgiving. In true...
ubmd.com
Local teens with obesity experienced dramatic weight loss when they participated in UB clinical trial
BUFFALO, N.Y. – For teens who have struggled with obesity, it probably sounded too good to be true: a weekly injection that could help them control their eating and lead to weight loss. But the results of the clinical trial on the drug semaglutide, released online ahead of print...
One wounded in Walden Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on Walden Avenue on Sunday night, according to Buffalo police. They say a 23-year-old Buffalo male was shot inside of a vehicle on the 100 block of Walden. Police say they responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. He was transported to ECMC. The […]
5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup
The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
North District council member is pushing for municipal sidewalk plowing
North District council member Joe Golombeck is pushing for municipal sidewalk plowing to help residents
Buffalo police locate missing teen
Update: Ahmed has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
