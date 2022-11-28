ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Basketball Opens SUNYAC Play Tonight Vs. Brockport

BUFFALO, NY - - The Buffalo State women's basketball team welcomes I-90 rival Brockport tonight at 5:30 P.M. The Bengals are looking to build off of the team's victory vs Pitt Bradford last Monday, while the Golden Eagles are hoping to get back on track after the team's second straight loss came at RIT last Tuesday.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball Falls Short Against Brockport

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team fell just short tonight as they dropped their SUNYAC opener with the Brockport Golden Eagles by a final score of 72-69. Argjend Imeri (Syracuse, NY/Nottingham) paced the Bengals offense with 15 points. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Brockport – 72, Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Hockey to Host Hilbert in Non-Conference Matchup

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo State women's hockey team is back in action after a 10 day break in games, hosting Hilbert in non-conference action today before the resumption of NEWHL play this weekend. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. Follow along with VIDEO or LIVE STATS. BREAKING DOWN...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Hockey Dominates Hilbert 12-1

BUFFALO, NY – Emma Ramseier (Oak Creek, WI/Milwaukee Jr. Admirals) and Erica Greene (Oswego, NY/Shoreline Sharks) each scored three goals, leading the Buffalo State women's hockey team to a 12-1 victory over Hilbert in non-conference action on Tuesday evening at the Ice Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo State...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Tyler Vanuden And Tashawni Cornfield Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week

BUFFALO, NY – Tyler Vanuden (Fort Frances, ON/Finlandia University) from the men's hockey team and Tashawni Cornfield (Gowanda, NY/Putham) from the women's basketball team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances last week. Vanuden, a junior psychology major, paced the Bengals this past weekend...
GOWANDA, NY
the buffalo bills

Bills two-time AFL champion, Al Bemiller passed away

One of Buffalo's longest-tenured AFL players, Al Bemiller, passed away on Wednesday. Bemiller was quite literally at the center of Buffalo's American Football League back-to-back championship teams as he manned the pivot on the Bills' offensive line for nine seasons from 1961-1969. A seventh-round pick of the Bills in 1961,...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fired Williamsville Spanish teacher suing district, seeks $1.5M

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville Spanish teacher is taking legal action against the school district after she was fired over a controversial worksheet. Students in Karen Hamm’s class at Mill Middle School were asked to complete a sentence translation worksheet that included the phrases, “You are Mexican and ugly” and “You are pretty […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One wounded in Walden Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on Walden Avenue on Sunday night, according to Buffalo police. They say a 23-year-old Buffalo male was shot inside of a vehicle on the 100 block of Walden. Police say they responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. He was transported to ECMC. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup

The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police locate missing teen

Update: Ahmed has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy