torquenews.com

Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic

Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
torquenews.com

The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus

If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
Top Speed

Meet Aprilia's First Four-Cylinder Motorcycle For America

Ever since its debut in 1945, Aprilia has been a protagonist in putting European motorcycles on the map, and more importantly, dethroning its Japanese contemporaries. However, the key turning point in Aprilia’s life came in 2009 when the Noale factory debuted its first-ever V-4 engine, a relative foreigner among the twin-cylinder Ducatis and inline-four Suzukis, Hondas, Yamahas, and Kawasakis. If you haven’t guessed already, the V-4 mill debuted in the 2009 RSV4 and marked a new chapter for Aprilia, which is still going strong courtesy of the RSV4 1100 and Tuono V4 1100.
Carscoops

GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?

General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
electrek.co

Sacrilege? Electric Corvette 4-door and SUV variants are racing to market in 2025

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here. However, instead of just one electric Corvette, you will have two entirely different styles to choose from starting in 2025 and according to one report, neither is a 2-door coupe we’ve come to know. In fact Chevy is going to launch the Corvette sub-brand as a performance-based lineup of EVs in 2025…
MotorBiscuit

What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog

Watch as Caterpillar tests a giant electric mining truck prototype

Caterpillar is throwing its hat in the electric mining truck ring. The newly-Texas-based company gathered feedback from real-world customers to develop a battery-powered version of the huge 793, and it demonstrated what the truck is capable of at its proving grounds in Arizona. Electrifying a mining truck makes a tremendous...
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

Buick Confirms that the Envista Compact SUV Is U.S.-Bound

This is the Buick Envista, a new SUV model for the Chinese market. Its size puts it in between the subcompact Encore GX and the compact Envision in Buick's lineup. The Envista name is trademarked here, and GM confirmed that it will come to the U.S. eventually. UPDATE 11/29/22: GM...
Top Speed

Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles

Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Have 7 Seats?

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is a small, all-electric SUV that can seat five people comfortably. But can it seat seven? The post Does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Have 7 Seats? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

