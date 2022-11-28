ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Buckner's annual toy run for foster families

BEAUMONT — The 32nd annual Buckner toy run took place on Saturday and children were able to experience an exciting Christmas surprise. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information about Buckner and donating to the organization can be found HERE.
BEAUMONT, TX
UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear

LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
LUMBERTON, TX
Silsbee loses thriller while PN-G and Newton prepare for their big games tonight

Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Mike Friedman will have highlights at 6. Hundreds of PN-G fans are lining up late Friday afternoon to get into the Galena Park stadium, where the Indians are getting ready for their playoff game against Fort Bend Marshall at 7 p.m. Highlights of that matchup tonight on KFDM News at 10.
SILSBEE, TX

