Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
JCSO, SWAT carry out search warrant linked to series of auto burglaries
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and SWAT carried out a search warrant at about 2:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 8600 block of Phelan, near West Brook High School, according to the Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the search warrant was related to...
fox4beaumont.com
You can be a Holiday Hero and help Beaumont Animal Care increase pet adoptions
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Animal Care wants to make you one of its Holiday Heroes. The annual program begins Friday, December 2. The goal is to get the public spread the word about the importance of cat and dog adoptions during the holiday season. "The holidays can be a busy,...
fox4beaumont.com
Buckner's annual toy run for foster families
BEAUMONT — The 32nd annual Buckner toy run took place on Saturday and children were able to experience an exciting Christmas surprise. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information about Buckner and donating to the organization can be found HERE.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear
LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
fox4beaumont.com
Silsbee loses thriller while PN-G and Newton prepare for their big games tonight
Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Mike Friedman will have highlights at 6. Hundreds of PN-G fans are lining up late Friday afternoon to get into the Galena Park stadium, where the Indians are getting ready for their playoff game against Fort Bend Marshall at 7 p.m. Highlights of that matchup tonight on KFDM News at 10.
Comments / 0