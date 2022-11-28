Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on 12/2Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Shorewood Holiday Market: 12/2 - 12/4Adrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Festival of the Gnomes on 12/3 & 12/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
959theriver.com
Westbound I-80 ramp, lane closures in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, temporary ramp and lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Dec. 2.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
fox32chicago.com
Driver dies after falling from Dan Ryan overpass during six-vehicle crash on South Side
CHICAGO - A driver fell from an overpass and died during a six-vehicle crash early Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side. About 2 a.m., four vehicles were involved in an initial collision in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 26th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
959theriver.com
Trash in Back of Plainfield Garbage Truck Catches Fire
According to the Plainfield Fire Department, a garbage truck in Plainfield had to dump it’s load in the middle of the street after it caught fire!. The folks living downwind of this fire on Norwood Drive, just west of Van Dyke may have had to deal with quite the odor! The driver was fine, according to fire department officials.
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the building in the 500 block of N. 6th Street around 2:51 p.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. They found […]
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
Pedestrian hit by Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted. Train No. 634 and 638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago. Arlington Heights police are warning residents to avoid the railroad crossing at Ridge Road and Northwest Highway. Northwest Highway remains open while Ridge Road is shut down at the tracks. Extensive delays are expected.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora Fire Department reminding people about new smoke alarm law
The Aurora Fire Department is reminding people about Illinois' new smoke detector law that goes into effect on January 1st. The law requires any new smoke detectors being installed to be ten-year, sealed battery models. Smoke alarms already in homes prior to the first day of the year can stay...
WSPY NEWS
Armed robbery at gas station in Mendota
Mendota police say an armed robbery happened Thursday evening at around 6:37 at the Clark Gas Station in the 700 block of 13th Avenue. Police say the suspect went into the gas station armed with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect is described by police as being short and...
2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot
PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
WSPY NEWS
Cannabis purchase stores forces conundrum for Oswego Village Board
For the first time in village history, a cannabis dispensary wants to locate inside the village of Oswego. It comes after the village approved the business entry of marijuana sales two years ago. Not one, but two dispensaries. However, there sits the problem that will be decided by the Oswego...
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: December 2, 2022
At 11:36 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Student Apartment Complex (SAC), an intoxicated student vomited in the back of a safety cruiser after drinking at Delta Tau Delta. The student was helped out of the safety cruiser by their friends and transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Around...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Hinsdale police warn of armed thieves looking for unlocked cars overnight; 2 homeowners shot at
Hinsdale police are warning residents that car thieves checking for unlocked vehicles to steal overnight have been armed.
Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Oswego Park, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a wooded area in west suburban Oswego, authorities said Saturday. At approximately 11:29 a.m., officers with the Oswego Police Department were called to near Jaycee Park, 134 Sauguatuck Rd., for the report of an unresponsive subject. Officers found the body of an adult male in "dense brush" just south of the park, police said in a news release.
Illinois family found dead in home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
2 dead, 6 injured in fatal multi-car crash near Genoa
GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead and six more injured in a crash involving three cars early Monday morning near Genoa. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 7:57 a.m. on IL Route 23, north of Ellen Drive. Police said a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Troy Oates, 49, […]
A man is dead after being shot in the head outside of Advocate Christ Medical Center
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A man is dead after being shot in the head outside of Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn early Saturday morning. According to police, a large group of individuals were near the emergency entrance of Advocate Christ in the 9400 Block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 2 a.m. when responding […]
‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora
A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Comments / 0