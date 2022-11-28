Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
AP photo catches key moment before Japan's World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it.
World Cup economics: winners, losers and big money
What is the biggest sporting event in the world? The Olympics? No! The Super Bowl? No! The FIFA Men’s World Cup? Yes! Soccer, or real football, is the most popular sport in the world. According to various sources, the Super Bowl draws around 100 million viewers, the Olympic Games draw about 2 billion, and the FIFA World Cup (soccer) is watched by around 3.5 billion people — almost half the planet. This is not counting people around the world who have no access to television, watch it on public screens and listen to the commentary on radio.
Citrus County Chronicle
Australia defender Souttar takes on the greats at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — From a World Cup -threatening knee injury to marking Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at soccer's biggest tournament, it’s been a wild ride for Australia defender Harry Souttar. Now, after a 2-1 loss to Argentina on Saturday and elimination from the World Cup,...
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Rested France faces Poland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France, the reigning World Cup champions, has been warned by coach Didier Deschamps not to underestimate Poland and star Robert Lewandowski in the knockout round Sunday. Les Blues breezed through the group stage and clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a game...
Citrus County Chronicle
Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil's match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the same day...
England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news, starting 11 and latest build-up
England face Senegal in a World Cup last-16 clash tonight in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other...
Citrus County Chronicle
Spain coach Luis Enrique opens up at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bicycle rides. Streaming sessions. Instagram posts. Honest talks about sex, politics and his late daughter. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Game of lies bonds England ahead of Senegal World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A card game that relies on deception is strengthening the bond among England’s players ahead of their match against Senegal in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Werewolf, a game of roleplay and deduction, has become a popular pastime for the squad...
Citrus County Chronicle
Austria sweeps World Cup luge races, Sweeney wins silver
IGLS, Austria (AP) — Madeleine Egle won a women’s luge World Cup race Saturday to lead the Austrians' dominant season-opening showing on home ice, while Emily Sweeney of the U.S. finished second in the women’s race to match her best finish on the circuit in five years.
Citrus County Chronicle
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf's ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I'm going to make it my business now to be as much...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fury stops Chisora in 10th round of heavyweight title bout
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury easily retained his WBC heavyweight belt by stopping Derek Chisora again thanks to his overwhelming advantage of reach and height on Saturday. Referee Victor Loughlin didn't end the one-sided all-British fight until 10 seconds remained in the 10th round. It could have finished five rounds sooner and nobody could have complained. Not least Chisora, who could hardly see out of his right eye after seven rounds.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup redemption for Japan coach 29 years later in Qatar
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The “Agony of Doha” came 29 years ago, and Hajime Moriyasu experienced it first-hand as a midfielder on Japan’s national soccer team. He’s now the coach, and he’s made amends.
Comments / 0