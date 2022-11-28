Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, has walked a tightrope when dealing with former president Donald Trump. After Walker’s campaign asked Trump to stay away during the final days before the Nov. 8th election, Trump announced he would also distance himself from Walker’s runoff campaign. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama has made Read more... The post Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Guest Column: “Hollywood’s Rabbi” Who Spoke at Trump’s Inauguration Calls on Ex-President to Denounce Kanye West and Nick Fuentes
Rabbi Marvin Hier is the founder of Los Angeles’ Simon Wiesenthal Center and its Museum of Tolerance and Moriah Films. He is the only rabbi who has ever been a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and he has won two Oscars as a producer of documentaries about the Holocaust. It isn’t every day that an Orthodox rabbi is invited to deliver a prayer at the inauguration of an American president, but there I was on January 20, 2017 doing just that. To be clear, as the founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, I have never endorsed any...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu on Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes: ‘He shouldn’t do that’
(JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu, the incoming Israeli prime minister who has said that Donald Trump was Israel’s best-ever friend in the White House, said the former president’s dinner a week ago with two antisemites was a “mistake.”. ‘I think that that’s what I would say about...
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
Cleveland Jewish News
From McConnell to McCarthy, Republican leaders criticize Trump’s dinner with Holocaust denier
(JTA) — A week after former President Donald Trump dined with two men who are known for their outspoken antisemitism, Republican leaders are beginning to speak out — though some are sparing Trump direct criticism. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader in the Senate, said Trump’s Nov....
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller coverage criticized
Before the Cleveland Jewish News wastes any more ink on new Congressman-elect Max Miller claiming to be a voice of the Jewish people and leader in fighting antisemitism, I have just two words: Nick Fuentes. As long as Miller continues to endorse his former boss, former President Donald Trump (having...
Cleveland Jewish News
No room for hatred
No country is perfect. Throughout the world, former President Donald Trump has unleashed hatred that was previously less evident. My expectation is that my alma mater would serve as an example of a good community, not a bed of anti any group. I am an 86-year-old retired medical social worker...
Cleveland Jewish News
TIMELINE: Ye’s path to antisemitism
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been engaged in a months-long attempt to mainstream antisemitism. What began as antisemitic statements made in an interview with Tucker Carlson has devolved into courting Holocaust deniers like Nick Fuentes and bringing them to dine with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish organizations heavily involved in Warnock-Walker race as Gerogia Senate runoff approaches
Will Republican voters back their party’s nominee—former football star Herschel Walker—in Georgia’s Senate runoff on Dec. 6 against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is the question those following the race are asking. Both candidates failed to achieve the over 50% of the vote needed to avoid...
Cleveland Jewish News
Liberal Jewish groups are more interested in gender-neutral bathrooms than Israel
Where to draw the line between defending free speech and enabling antisemitism and hate crimes? According to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, that’s the dilemma at the core of the question about censorship on social media platforms. In the latest episode of “Top story,” Tobin explains that the sale of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ye suspended again from Twitter after posting swastika following pro-Hitler Infowars appearance
(JTA) — Two weeks after returning from a suspension over his tweets threatening Jews, Kanye West has been booted from Twitter again — this time after posting a picture of a swastika. West, the rapper and designer who now goes by Ye, tweeted the swastika shortly after wrapping...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Dems laud ‘historic day’ as Jeffries tapped as House minority leader
Democrats on Wednesday selected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as the next minority leader in the House of Representatives, succeeding outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) amid the transition to a Republican majority in the House. Jeffries will be the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in either chamber of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abe Foxman: If Smotrich and Ben-Gvir get their way, Israel will lose me and American Jews
(JTA) — Abe Foxman, the past Anti-Defamation League leader who long has said that nothing could separate him from support for Israel, now says the leaders of an extreme party could do the trick if they get their way in coalition talks with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I...
Cleveland Jewish News
Black history is the best tool for fighting black antisemitism
From Louis Farrakhan to Kyrie Irving, Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Ilhan Omar, Jay-Z, Tamika Mallory, the Black Lives Matter movement and beyond, there is a seeming tsunami of antisemitism emanating from prominent black Americans, Caroline Glick argues in the new episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Combined with the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former US diplomats: withhold military aid to Israel as response to ‘radical Netanyahu government’
Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
Cleveland Jewish News
AJC’s new CEO Ted Deutch reflects on Jewish community, political life and more
Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, is ready to respond to whatever challenges confront him. “The moment drives what we do,” said Deutch, a former Clevelander and member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Deutch discussed his lifelong commitment to the Jewish community, his rise in politics...
Cleveland Jewish News
Antony Blinken to keynote J Street conference in Washington
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the keynote speaker at J Street’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., the organization announced on Wednesday. Blinken is slated to speak on Sunday at the event, which runs from Dec. 3-5. The conference will feature “leading activists, policymakers and political leaders...
Cleveland Jewish News
What will Biden’s policy be towards Israel for the rest of his term?
Questions abound about how U.S.-Israel relations will unfold now that the midterm elections are history. Will the White House move closer to Israel’s tough policy on isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran? Will Biden seek to strong-arm Jerusalem into a bad territorial deal with the Palestinians? Will the State Department build on the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between Israel and additional Muslim-majority countries?
