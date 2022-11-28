ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, has walked a tightrope when dealing with former president Donald Trump. After Walker’s campaign asked Trump to stay away during the final days before the Nov. 8th election, Trump announced he would also distance himself from Walker’s runoff campaign. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama has made Read more... The post Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: “Hollywood’s Rabbi” Who Spoke at Trump’s Inauguration Calls on Ex-President to Denounce Kanye West and Nick Fuentes

Rabbi Marvin Hier is the founder of Los Angeles’ Simon Wiesenthal Center and its Museum of Tolerance and Moriah Films. He is the only rabbi who has ever been a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and he has won two Oscars as a producer of documentaries about the Holocaust. It isn’t every day that an Orthodox rabbi is invited to deliver a prayer at the inauguration of an American president, but there I was on January 20, 2017 doing just that. To be clear, as the founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, I have never endorsed any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland Jewish News

Miller coverage criticized

Before the Cleveland Jewish News wastes any more ink on new Congressman-elect Max Miller claiming to be a voice of the Jewish people and leader in fighting antisemitism, I have just two words: Nick Fuentes. As long as Miller continues to endorse his former boss, former President Donald Trump (having...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

No room for hatred

No country is perfect. Throughout the world, former President Donald Trump has unleashed hatred that was previously less evident. My expectation is that my alma mater would serve as an example of a good community, not a bed of anti any group. I am an 86-year-old retired medical social worker...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

TIMELINE: Ye’s path to antisemitism

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been engaged in a months-long attempt to mainstream antisemitism. What began as antisemitic statements made in an interview with Tucker Carlson has devolved into courting Holocaust deniers like Nick Fuentes and bringing them to dine with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Liberal Jewish groups are more interested in gender-neutral bathrooms than Israel

Where to draw the line between defending free speech and enabling antisemitism and hate crimes? According to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, that’s the dilemma at the core of the question about censorship on social media platforms. In the latest episode of “Top story,” Tobin explains that the sale of...
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish Dems laud ‘historic day’ as Jeffries tapped as House minority leader

Democrats on Wednesday selected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as the next minority leader in the House of Representatives, succeeding outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) amid the transition to a Republican majority in the House. Jeffries will be the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in either chamber of...
Cleveland Jewish News

Black history is the best tool for fighting black antisemitism

From Louis Farrakhan to Kyrie Irving, Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Ilhan Omar, Jay-Z, Tamika Mallory, the Black Lives Matter movement and beyond, there is a seeming tsunami of antisemitism emanating from prominent black Americans, Caroline Glick argues in the new episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Combined with the...
Cleveland Jewish News

Antony Blinken to keynote J Street conference in Washington

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the keynote speaker at J Street’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., the organization announced on Wednesday. Blinken is slated to speak on Sunday at the event, which runs from Dec. 3-5. The conference will feature “leading activists, policymakers and political leaders...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland Jewish News

What will Biden’s policy be towards Israel for the rest of his term?

Questions abound about how U.S.-Israel relations will unfold now that the midterm elections are history. Will the White House move closer to Israel’s tough policy on isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran? Will Biden seek to strong-arm Jerusalem into a bad territorial deal with the Palestinians? Will the State Department build on the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between Israel and additional Muslim-majority countries?
WASHINGTON STATE

