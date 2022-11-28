Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran condemns four to death for cooperating with the ‘Zionist regime’
Four Iranians on Wednesday were sentenced to death for allegedly cooperating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency, according to a Reuters report citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency. Those accused were punished “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping,” said...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran affirms commitment to not attack Israeli targets in Thailand—report
Thai government officials recently notified their Israeli counterparts that Iran remains committed to its decision not to conduct attacks against Israeli targets in Thailand, Axios reported on Tuesday. The report, citing an Israeli diplomatic cable, said that the political director of the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Aliza Bin-Noun, met on...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz: Iran attacked at least 16 civilian vessels in Mideast in past five years
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday told the defense attaches of over 30 countries that Iran had conducted at least 16 attacks on civilian vessels in the region over the past five years. “Iran is a global and regional challenge and also a threat to the State of Israel....
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli defense minister, Turkish counterpart condemn terrorism in Jerusalem and Istanbul
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Hulisi Akar, by telephone on Tuesday, according to Gantz’s office. Gantz expressed his condolences to the Turkish people over “the criminal terror attack in Istanbul” that occurred on Nov. 13, which killed six people and injured dozens more.
Cleveland Jewish News
Top Israeli cop says closing in on Jerusalem bus stop bombing perpetrators
The perpetrators of last week’s twin terrorist bombings in Jerusalem will be apprehended in the near future, a top Israel Border Police official said on Wednesday. “In the coming days we will get to each and every one of those involved…and bring them to justice,” Ch. Supt. Oded Aflalo, the Border Police’s head of operations, said in an interview with Kan Radio.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel to cut funding to Jaffa theater planning to screen anti-Israel film
Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman instructed the treasury on Wednesday to cut funding to the Al Saraya Theater in Jaffa over its planned screening of a Jordanian movie that portrays IDF soldiers as murderers. Separately, Otzma Yehudit Party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, blasted Netflix’s decision to air the film.
Cleveland Jewish News
What will Biden’s policy be towards Israel for the rest of his term?
Questions abound about how U.S.-Israel relations will unfold now that the midterm elections are history. Will the White House move closer to Israel’s tough policy on isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran? Will Biden seek to strong-arm Jerusalem into a bad territorial deal with the Palestinians? Will the State Department build on the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between Israel and additional Muslim-majority countries?
Cleveland Jewish News
UN to commemorate Palestinian ‘Nakba,’ the catastrophe of Israel’s creation
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Wednesday to adopt a resolution to commemorate the “Nakba.” The Arabic term, meaning “catastrophe,” is used by Palestinians and their supporters to describe Israel’s creation and the resulting displacement of some 700,000 of Palestinian Arabs during the 1948 war initiated by Arab nations to destroy the nascent Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud, Religious Zionist parties sign coalition agreement, paving the way to a new government
The Likud and Religious Zionist parties reached a coalition agreement on Thursday evening that clears the way for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government backed by 64 members of Israel’s Knesset. Under the accord, Religious Zionist Chairman Bezalel Smotrich will become finance minister for two years under...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli president’s security detail boosted for Gulf visit after online threats
Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s personal security will be increased following online threats ahead of his scheduled visit to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. In one of the threats, Herzog was portrayed as a kind of devil, with reddened eyes and lips and flames behind him. Stamped beneath his distorted image was the word: “Criminal,” Channel 12 reported.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Trump allies condemn meeting with Ye and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes
President Donald Trump is under fire by several former allies and GOP officials following his dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at Mar-a-Lago last week. According to Ye, the meeting was to speak about his 2024 presidential aspirations, which...
Human rights groups criticize Cuba's new criminal code
Cuba enacted a new penal code this week that activists and human rights organizations worry could further limit free expression and snuff out protests at a time of deepening discontent on the island
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid observes Israel-US military drills simulating strike on Iran nuke sites
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Israeli Air Force’s underground control center on Wednesday to observe a series of joint exercises with the U.S. military simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and other regional threats. Lapid was joined by IDF Chief of General Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lithuania proposes setting aside nearly $40M for Holocaust survivors and their heirs
(JTA) — Lithuania’s prime minister made what one Jewish organization called an ”important step” by introducing legislation to allocate more than $38 million as restitution for Holocaust survivors and their heirs. Ingrida Šimonytė introduced the bill in the Seimas, Lithuania’s legislature, earlier this month. If passed...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN envoy to Hamas: ‘You have the right to fight Israel’
Italian lawyer Francesca Albanese, the United Nations’ special rapporteur for the Palestinians, spoke at a Hamas-organized conference in Gaza on Monday. She plans to continue on to Israel, which is considering refusing her entry. Senior members of the U.S.- and E.U.-designated terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)...
Cleveland Jewish News
Why I am worried about Israel’s future
Since Israel’s election on Nov. 1, there have been daily indications that its next government will take the country in a direction that could inflict grievous damage upon the Zionist dream – and Israel’s character not only as a Jewish state, but as a democratic one. The...
