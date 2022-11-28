Read full article on original website
'Rogue wave' kills person on Antarctic cruise
One person died and four were injured when a massive wave smashed into an Antarctic cruise ship during a storm as it sailed off the southernmost tip of South America, the company said Thursday. The incident comes two weeks after two tourists died on another Antarctic cruise.
When will the Mauna Loa volcano stop erupting?
While tourists have flocked to Hawaii to see the dangerously beautiful scene, many want to know when Mauna Loa will stop actively erupting.
