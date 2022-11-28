Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland understands the perception about the odds of a team making the playoffs, depending on where they are in the standings, by the time American Thanksgiving arrives. His team was only two points out of a playoff spot by Nov. 24, and in an interview with The Athletic, he recognized that the Oilers give up a lot of Grade-A chances, realizes the team is at the bottom of the NHL in goals against but also acknowledges they’ve felt the impact of the Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto injuries (from ‘Oilers GM Ken Holland Q&A: Can the Team Be Improved? If So, How?,’ The Athletic, 11/25/22).

