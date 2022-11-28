Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Devils Finally Have a Number One Goaltender in Vitek Vanecek
On July 8, the New Jersey Devils kicked off their offseason by trading for Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Later that month, they extended him to a three-year contract worth $3.4 million per year. At the time, he was seen as a tandem goaltender, and it was expected that he would play alongside Mackenzie Blackwood on a Devils team that used seven different netminders last season. However, an injury to Blackwood changed that, and Vanecek has started 13 of the team’s first 23 games.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Have 3 Good Blackhawks Trade Targets
The New York Islanders have looked like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference to start the season with a 15-9 record. They have a good roster and are playing well throughout the roster, but to be a Stanley Cup-caliber team, they’ll need to make one move, if not more, to put the team over the top.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
Off we go on another episode of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets. This series has taken off with recent stops covering the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Anaheim Ducks. For my latest segment, let’s head to the City of Brotherly Love and showcase potential Philadelphia Flyers’ trade candidates that the Maple Leafs could have an interest in leading up to the trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers’ Trade Targets on Struggling Teams
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland understands the perception about the odds of a team making the playoffs, depending on where they are in the standings, by the time American Thanksgiving arrives. His team was only two points out of a playoff spot by Nov. 24, and in an interview with The Athletic, he recognized that the Oilers give up a lot of Grade-A chances, realizes the team is at the bottom of the NHL in goals against but also acknowledges they’ve felt the impact of the Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto injuries (from ‘Oilers GM Ken Holland Q&A: Can the Team Be Improved? If So, How?,’ The Athletic, 11/25/22).
The Hockey Writers
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Vanecek, Unsung Heroes, NHL Awards & More
I am extremely excited to share my next edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag. I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on Twitter asking for questions, and you did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss the team’s unsung heroes, players who could be in the NHL Award conversation, and...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Kings, Canucks, Avalanche, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could the Edmonton Oilers be considering a demotion for Jack Campbell? Meanwhile, are the Los Angeles Kings thinking they need to move out a right-shot defenseman for a left-shot?. The Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche might make for good trade partners and the Boston...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks in a Tough Spot with Thatcher Demko Injury
Thatcher Demko’s injury has put the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, as they announced he will be out for approximately six weeks. This means that if everything goes to plan, they will be without their starting goalie until mid-January. Here is a look at the trickle-down effect that this injury will have on the entire organization.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 4 Potential Trade Partners for Jujhar Khaira
The Chicago Blackhawks have been in complete free-fall mode over the last month, losing 14 of their last 16 games. After a surprising 4-2-0 start, it could be just weeks before the team begins selling off pieces and reloading. While he might not be the flashiest among the team’s potential trade chips, Jujhar Khaira could provide solid bottom-six depth for many contenders.
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers Gameday Preview: Ottawa Senators – 12/2/22
Tonight’s contest between the New York Rangers (11-9-4) and Ottawa Senators (8-13-1) is the second of a home-and-home between the clubs. The Rangers were victorious, 3-1, in their first game on Nov. 30. Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak earned his first win of the season in his seventh star, stopping 34 of 35 shots and finishing with a .971 save percentage (SV%).
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs New Defenseman Conor Timmins: What Now?
Just over a week ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for right-shot defenseman Conor Timmins. Headed the other way was Curtis Douglas. At the time of the trade, there was relief in Maple Leafs’ nation. The team’s defense was hurt – and badly. I admit that, at...
The Hockey Writers
Flames Must Make the Easy Choice & Move On From Lucic
Milan Lucic is now in the final year of his deal that sees him get $5.25 million average annual value (AAV) from the Calgary Flames. That means a decision is quickly approaching to keep, trade, re-sign, or let the contract run its course and part ways. He originally signed a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers but didn’t make it very far before the Flames took advantage and acquired him to get out of their own bad deal with James Neal.
The Hockey Writers
Despite Improvements, Golden Knights Still Have 2 Things to Fix
A torrid 13-2 start for the Vegas Golden Knights has given way to a bit of a cooling-off period in which they’ve gone 4-4-1 over their past nine games. There’s still plenty of room for positivity at T-Mobile Arena, but this stretch of uneven play is a reminder that they can’t sit back on their way to a deep playoff run.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-3 Loss to the Wild – 12/1/22
The Edmonton Oilers entered Thursday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild looking to make it four straight, but came up short. As we have seen many times this season, consistent play throughout was an issue in this one, though it was much more understandable given their recent schedule. That...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Missing Mike Smith in 3 Particular Areas
Entering the 2022-23 season, most felt the Edmonton Oilers were an improved group after an already very successful 2021-22 outing, in large part due to their change of goaltenders. A duo of Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner felt like a clear upgrade to almost everybody; however, through the first quarter of the 2022-23 campaign, it has been anything but.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Seriously Use the Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks aren’t as bad as they were at the start of the season, but they are still not a playoff team. They have fought their way back to sniffing distance from a top-eight spot in the Western Conference but still sit three points out with a couple of extra games played. The Canucks are sure to be sellers at the trade deadline after the way they started the season and the hole they dug for themselves.
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to Jets Success in December
The Winnipeg Jets had a successful November, going 8-3-0 and playing a hard-working, sustainable brand of hockey under head coach Rick Bowness. If they want to keep the good times going in December, there are three things they must do. 1) Manage Hellebuyck’s Workload. The 11-game November the Jets...
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators’ Takeaways From Disappointing November Stretch
It feels like an eternity has passed since the Ottawa Senators entered the month of November with four wins and four defeats on the season. Just four weeks back, there were plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the team and the direction they were headed in under head coach D.J. Smith. But, after a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday (Nov. 30), dark clouds have returned to the Canadian Tire Centre.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Comcast, Tortorella, Fletcher & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finally snapped their 10-game losing streak with a win against the New York Islanders to begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday night. However, they fell flat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in arguably their most one-sided loss of the season. They’ve dropped to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, and they face a tough upcoming slate with three of their next four against the first-place team in the Eastern Conference, the first-place team in the Western Conference, and the defending Stanley Cup champions.
The Hockey Writers
Blues News & Rumors: Toropchenko, Thomas, and More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to December, and with Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Thanksgiving holiday is usually a good time to get an accurate picture of where a team’s performance level is at this season and where they could be heading. In the case of the Blues, that mark is well below both fan and front-office expectations.
