The Mississippi Farmers Market will host its annual Merry Market event on Saturday, December 3, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in downtown Jackson. In addition to the usual variety of farm fresh foods and handcrafted items, shoppers can expect a special appearance and photo opportunity with Santa Claus from 9:00 a.m. to noon; vendor giveaways; children's activities including decorating and coloring Christmas ornaments and writing wish-list letters to Santa; complimentary hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn; specialty holiday-inspired foods, evergreen wreaths and other products available for purchase from vendors; and the Genuine MS® Store, located inside the Mississippi Farmers Market, will hold an open house. The Genuine MS® Store is a unique retail operation that offers an array of products grown, raised, crafted and made in Mississippi. In addition, the open house will include tasty treats and samples, as well as special holiday discounts on select products. The Genuine MS® Store has recently expanded its holiday shopping hours, opening every Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Visit www.genuinems.com to shop exclusive online holiday gift options and learn more about the Genuine MS® program. The Mississippi Farmers Market, a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. For more information about the Mississippi Farmers Market, visit www.msfarmersmarket.com and follow the Mississippi Farmers Market on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO