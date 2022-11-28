Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
All the right moves
Now that West Virginia University has hired Wren Baker as its new athletic director and decided that’s its best to give football coach Neal Brown another year to build back the program, perhaps the dust will settle around this latest chapter of WVU athletics. It is clear that West...
WVNews
Not WVU’s rival but Xavier has history with one Mountaineer
As the Mountaineer men’s basketball team prepares for its Big East/Big 12 Battle at Xavier on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1), rivalry memories go dancing through the mind. Those memories are not for West Virginia as a whole, though, as WVU has faced the Musketeers just twice on the basketball court — an 82-65 win early in the 1979-80 season and a 79-75 overtime loss in the Sweet 16 round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
WVNews
WVU-Xavier Preview
Don't be fooled by Xavier's 5-3 record. The Musketeers played on the opposite side of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket as West Virginia in Portland last week, and while they went 1-2, they dropped very competitive decisions to No. 8 Duke and No. 6 Gonzaga. Their other loss was a two-pointer to No. 12 Indiana, and they also have a win over Florida, as the Mountaineers do.
WVNews
West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport sets graduation Dec. 16
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport will host a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Village Square Conference Center in Clarksburg. The graduation ceremony will begin with welcome, keynote speaker, conferring of degrees and end with a pinning...
WVNews
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground
Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
WVNews
Nathan Holmes II
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport will host a graduation…
WVNews
24-hour warming shelter opens for winter in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As the chill of winter sets in, several organizations and individuals have come together to manage and operate a cold weather shelter. The Monongalia County warming shelter opened for the season Thursday at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown. It will be open...
WVNews
Body of Barbour County (West Virginia) woman found morning after being reported missing
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The body of a missing woman was found Thursday morning in Barbour County, according to Barbour County Sheriff Brett M. Carpenter. Brittany Paige Mearns, 32, was reported missing by family members Wednesday.
WVNews
Doddridge girls open with win over South Harrison as McDonough hits milestone
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The preseason No. 3 team in Class A girls basketball opened its season with a comprehensive victory Thursday as Doddridge County defeated visiting South Harrison 60-23. The Class AA Hawks (0-1) fell behind the Bulldogs (1-0) early and couldn’t find the consistency on offense to mount a comeback. All nine active players scored for Doddridge, including senior Abby McDonough, who became the school’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer.
WVNews
Lost Creek (West Virginia) Elementary students fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Lost Creek Elementary School filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child Friday morning. Different grade levels were rotated throughout the morning so that older students could help younger students fill the boxes.
WVNews
Heatherington’s Salem days underway
SALEM, W.Va. (WV NEWS) – Riley Heatherington’s final season as a college basketball player has started. Heatherington and his Salem University Tigers are presently 2-5 in the young stages of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man faces 3 felony charges after police pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Clarksburg man is facing three felony charges after a police pursuit in the city. Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone charged Jamey Scott Ritchie Jr. with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while under the influence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Friday
WinterFest, 5-9 p.m., centered on downtown Clarksburg. With WinterFest Parade at 6 p.m.
WVNews
Volunteers prepare Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes for shipping
Volunteers seal and label shoeboxes packed by Lost Creek Elementary students for shipping. These Operation Christmas Child boxes will be delivered to one of about 100 countries across the globe to less fortunate children for Christmas.
Comments / 0