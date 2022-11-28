Read full article on original website
HFD Christmas for Kids in need of community help
The Hopkinsville Fire Department is still needing help with its annual Christmas for Kids program. Public Information Officer Payton Rogers says they help the Salvation Army assist about 50 families with children each year and they still need 17 people to adopt a family and shop for toys and other needed items for them this Christmas.
Sandra Johnson
(Age 76, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday December 5th at 11am at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lyon County judge-exec retiring a month early
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White is resigning from that post about a month early, but says his successor is ready to take over. Judge White says Judge-Elect Jamie Green took advantage of an opportunity to shadow him and his office the last year and he’s asked Governor Andy Beshear to appoint Green to take his place as soon as possible.
Unemployment up in all nine Pennyrile counties in October
Unemployment was up from September to October in all nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 4.9 percent, up from 4.5 in September and down from 5.5 percent one year ago. It represented 1,220 people who were looking for work and unable to find it. Todd County maintains...
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
Copper wiring stolen in burglary at old Elk Brand building
Copper wiring was stolen during a burglary this week at the old Elk Brand plant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville. Someone entered the building Wednesday afternoon and removed the wiring, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which does not name a suspect.
Clark Dean Moshier
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Friday December 9th at 5pmat Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Charles Richard Maddux, Sr.
(88, Pembroke) Private services will be heard at a later date. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Crofton man killed in wood chipper incident in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County have identified a Crofton man as the victim who was killed in an incident involving a wood chipper on Monday. WEVV 44 News out of Owensboro quotes the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, who says the victim is 46-year-oold Joseph “Joey” Wesley Manire of Crofton. The incident occurred in the Stonegate subdivision, where a local tree trimming contractor was doing work at a home.
Ollie Henderson Jr
(Age 70) Funeral service will be Monday December 5th at 1pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
One injured in Caldwell County crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
Resolution possible in Richard Street murder case
A resolution could be possible in the case against murder suspect Daron Bell, the man accused in the February fatal shooting death of Gregory Burse. That’s according to both the Commonwealth and the defense, with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling informing the court Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court that they need just a little more time for Bell to go over the current plea offer.
Man injured in accident at Parkway-I 24 interchange
A man was injured in a single vehicle accident Friday night at the Pennyrile Parkway-Interstate 24 interchange. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Spencer Turner says the man was attempting to merge from the Parkway onto I-24 East about 5:15 p.m. when he lost control on the ramp, went off the roadway and overturned after striking a ravine.
Trigg Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault, official misconduct
A Trigg County Grand Jury on Wednesday charged Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree with four Class A Misdemeanor counts. Acree is charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of first-degree official misconduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening. Acree is accused of pushing a...
Indictments returned for robbery, felony auto theft
An indictment for first-degree robbery was returned Friday by the Christian County Grand Jury against a local man. It alleges that on October 18, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with stolen merchandise while making threats to a clerk that he had a knife. Gilstrap remains lodged in the Christian County Jail.
Grand jury to hear assault charge in stabbing incident
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the felony assault charge against the man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the eye with a broom handle last month at a home on Peppermint Drive. During a preliminary hearing for 46-year old Chad Love Friday morning, Hopkinsville Police Officer Zach...
Man accused of assaulting officer, nurse following arrest
A Hopkinsville man is facing felony assault charges against a police officer and nurse after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a location on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Pembroke Road shortly after 3 p.m. to check the welfare of a man who appeared confused and under the influence of some type of substance.
HCA Fights but Falls Short at Trigg County
After back to back games against TSSAA/KHSAA competition in which they scored fifty-four combined points, Heritage Christian would battle to put fifty-eight up against Trigg County alone. Unfortunately, the Wildcats scored seventy-one. A 71-58 final, that at times was not that close, also had several moments and stretches of positivity...
CBB Recap and Roundup
Turnovers plague Govs in loss to Runnin’ Bulldogs. Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team was unable to overcome 29 turnovers and fell to Gardner-Webb, 62-58, Thursday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. Graduate student Yamia Johnson and senior Jada Roberson combined for 27 points and 50 percent from the field in front of the 1167-person crowd – the largest home attendance in nearly three seasons.
CBB Thursday Recap/Preview
(Undated) — In other college basketball action yesterday, Memphis beat North Alabama 87-68, and Vanderbilt lost to VCU 70-65. No. 18/15 Cards Fall Short Against No. 4/5 Buckeyes in ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The No. 18/15 Louisville women’s basketball team was defeated by No. 4/5 Ohio State 96-77 on Wednesday...
