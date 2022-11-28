Read full article on original website
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff Indicted On Misdemeanor Charges
A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury. Acree was indicted...
lite987whop.com
Trigg Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault, official misconduct
A Trigg County Grand Jury on Wednesday charged Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree with four Class A Misdemeanor counts. Acree is charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of first-degree official misconduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening. Acree is accused of pushing a...
wevv.com
'Drug house closed for business' after bust in Ohio County, sheriff's office says
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say they shut down a drug operating after a search warrant Wednesday. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies including the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Beaver Dam Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on West 2nd Street. According to the...
whopam.com
Arraignment held for felony assault case, victim claims case a ‘mistake’
Court proceedings will continue later this week against the man charged with felony assault for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the eye with a broom handle, despite pleas from the victim to the current judge in the case. As previously reported, a warrant for first-degree assault (domestic violence) and terroristic...
lite987whop.com
Man arrested on felony assault, strangulation charges
Investigation by Hopkinsville police Monday night at a Pembroke Road home led to the arrest of a man for strangulation and felony assault charges. An arrest citation for 55-year old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville says he was in an argument with his girlfriend that became physical when he allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
14news.com
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Beaver Dam has died after police say he was shot in the chest with a pellet gun Monday night. Beaver Dam police officer, Marlana Deschaine says they were dispatched to the 300 block of South Lafayette Street a little after 5 p.m.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 charged with manslaughter in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died in a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Friday around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident at 1028 Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a...
lite987whop.com
New trial date set for alleged gunman in disappearance of Clarksville man
A new trial date was scheduled Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the alleged gunman in the 2020 disappearance of Justin Tyler Sawyer in Oak Grove. Defense lawyer Stephanie Mize represents 22-year old Duwuan Davis of Clarksville and requested a continuance of the original Monday trial date, saying more time is needed to prepare as she just finished another trial.
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell traffic stop resulted in Marion man's arrest
A Saturday traffic stop in Caldwell County led to a Marion man's arrest. A Caldwell County Sheriff's deputy spotted a speeding vehicle near the intersection of Marion Road and Cassidy Avenue. Allegedly the vehicle was traveling at least 20 miles per hour over the limit. The deputy stopped the vehicle...
lite987whop.com
Burglary investigated on Westwood Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from this week on Westwood Drive. Force was used to get inside a home in the 500 block of Westwood sometime between Sunday and Tuesday and the unknown suspect took jewelry, shoes and other property with a combined value of about $2,700, according to the incident report.
clarksvillenow.com
Bank robbery suspect arrested, was still on parole for another bank robbery
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have arrested a suspect in the Regions Bank robbery on Monday, and it’s a Clarksville man who was out on parole for bank robbery in another jurisdiction. William Marlow, 55, has been taken into custody, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
whvoradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Identifying A Person Of Interest In A Vehicle Theft
Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a vehicle theft in Pembroke Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in surveillance camera photos is considered a person of interest in a theft of a vehicle that happened between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Westbrook Circle.
WBKO
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
Child nearly shot during neighbor’s ‘target practice’, family says
(WEHT) - A Uitca man was arrested on Tuesday, after deputies say he shot at his neighbor's home.
Trial starts for Jacksonville soldier who was killed by husband at Kentucky military base in 2018
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville father is speaking only to Action News Jax after day one of the murder trial for the man accused of killing his daughter Brittany Silvers. Federal prosecutors say Brittany was murdered by her husband at a military base in Fort Campbell, Kentucky in 2018, where she was serving.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured, Two Charged After Princeton Road Wreck
A woman was injured and two men were charged after a wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says a truck was northbound attempting to pass a horse and buggy when it struck a southbound car near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road.
