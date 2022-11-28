ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Sheriff Indicted On Misdemeanor Charges

A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury. Acree was indicted...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Trigg Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault, official misconduct

A Trigg County Grand Jury on Wednesday charged Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree with four Class A Misdemeanor counts. Acree is charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of first-degree official misconduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening. Acree is accused of pushing a...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Man arrested on felony assault, strangulation charges

Investigation by Hopkinsville police Monday night at a Pembroke Road home led to the arrest of a man for strangulation and felony assault charges. An arrest citation for 55-year old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville says he was in an argument with his girlfriend that became physical when he allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County

Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
14news.com

Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Beaver Dam has died after police say he was shot in the chest with a pellet gun Monday night. Beaver Dam police officer, Marlana Deschaine says they were dispatched to the 300 block of South Lafayette Street a little after 5 p.m.
BEAVER DAM, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting

A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

New trial date set for alleged gunman in disappearance of Clarksville man

A new trial date was scheduled Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the alleged gunman in the 2020 disappearance of Justin Tyler Sawyer in Oak Grove. Defense lawyer Stephanie Mize represents 22-year old Duwuan Davis of Clarksville and requested a continuance of the original Monday trial date, saying more time is needed to prepare as she just finished another trial.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Caldwell traffic stop resulted in Marion man's arrest

A Saturday traffic stop in Caldwell County led to a Marion man's arrest. A Caldwell County Sheriff's deputy spotted a speeding vehicle near the intersection of Marion Road and Cassidy Avenue. Allegedly the vehicle was traveling at least 20 miles per hour over the limit. The deputy stopped the vehicle...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Burglary investigated on Westwood Drive

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from this week on Westwood Drive. Force was used to get inside a home in the 500 block of Westwood sometime between Sunday and Tuesday and the unknown suspect took jewelry, shoes and other property with a combined value of about $2,700, according to the incident report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Law Enforcement Ask For Help Identifying A Person Of Interest In A Vehicle Theft

Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a vehicle theft in Pembroke Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in surveillance camera photos is considered a person of interest in a theft of a vehicle that happened between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Westbrook Circle.
PEMBROKE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured, Two Charged After Princeton Road Wreck

A woman was injured and two men were charged after a wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says a truck was northbound attempting to pass a horse and buggy when it struck a southbound car near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy