Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Nashville community troubled over 15-year-olds arrested for murder
Community members will come together to remember the life of Vishal Patel. As the community mourns, activists are troubled the accused are only 15-years-old.
Donelson road rage incident leads to slashed tires
Metro police reported James Wilkerson, 41, initially made contact with the victim in the area of 3150 McGavock Pike, which is the address of McGavock High School.
fox17.com
Metro Police: Man arrested after months of alleged burglaries at Home Depot store
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man arrested Tuesday is accused of burglarizing the same Home Depot store over the span of four months. Metro Police allege 28-year-old Travis Wayne Thomas stole approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot on Powell Avenue since August. Thomas was arrested this...
Suspects sought after Buddhist monk attacked at temple in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating five individuals who attacked a Buddhist monk at a temple in South Nashville.
Suspected serial thief arrested again after stealing from Home Depot multiple times
A 28-year-old man accused of stealing at least $50,000 worth of merchandise from a home appliance store over multiple incidents has been taken into custody.
WBIR
Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
77-Year-Old Charles Joyner Dead In A Hit-And-run Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Saturday. The accident happened at Opry Mills Drive at around 10 p.m. Charles Joyner, 77 was crossing the road with his daughter who is 57 years old and got struck by an SUV.
fox17.com
Police looking for man who pawned guitar stolen from Nashville music studio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of pawning off a guitar that had been stolen from a Nashville music studio. Police say the classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio on Nov. 11 and was pawned off later that afternoon.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro Police search for woman who may be part of Felony Lane Gang
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a person if interest in a fraud case who may be part of a Felony Lane Gang. The individual cashed a stolen check at the Wilson Bank & Trust on Franklin Road using a stolen identification on Nov. 25, Murfreesboro Police report.
Suspect Steals Merchandise From Murfreesboro Lowes
Detectives are seeking the identity of a man who allegedly stole merchandise from Lowes Home Improvement on Old Fort Pkwy on Nov. 9. Security video shows a man walking into the store and picking up merchandise then walk out of the business without paying. If you know this person of...
Police looking for man accused of shooting, injuring person at Nashville laundromat
The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking to identify a gunman who reportedly shot and injured a man inside of a laundromat earlier in November.
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
fox17.com
Country music publicist arrested for public intoxication after Uber incident at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of an entertainment firm in Nashville was arrested Saturday for public intoxication following an incident with his Uber driver. An arrest warrant charging Zachary Farnum with public intoxication alleges Farnum had become "aggressive and threatening" towards his rideshare driver around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The Uber driver told police he stopped at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for safety and called 911.
Franklin woman searching for stranger who saved her from taking her own life
A 28-year-old woman is in search of the man who stopped her from taking her own life on the Natchez Trace Bridge several years ago.
2 sought for stealing nearly $30k worth of merchandise from consignment shop
Metro police are searching for two shoplifting suspects accused of stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from The Luxury Label consignment shop.
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police he say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
WSMV
Neighbors concerned after 65-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living along Dickerson Pike are now speaking out after a driver hit and killed a woman walking on the road Friday night. People living just a few feet away from the crash said they heard the collision and when they ran outside, they found an elderly woman lying right here in the middle of the road.
Spring Hill police urge residents to lock their cars following string of vehicle thefts
The Spring Hill Police Department is issuing a warning after multiple vehicles are broken into and stolen from three apartment complexes over the holiday.
WSMV
Felony Lane Gang member sentenced to federal prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Florida man was sentenced in Nashville to a little over four years for his role in a bank fraud conspiracy while using tactics known as the Felony Lane Gang. Melvin Brooks, 40, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged in November 2021 with conspiracy to commit bank...
Comments / 0