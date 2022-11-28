Read full article on original website
Des Moines Business Record
Nonprofit group eyes converting WDM hotel into apartments for women taking part in jail diversion program
A nonprofit has an agreement to purchase West Des Moines hotel property that would be converted into supportive housing for women taking part in a jail diversion program, the organization’s executive director told the Business Record. The Beacon, a nonprofit group that provides housing for women in crisis, is...
dmcityview.com
Bauder’s for sale. Final election finances. Central Iowa’s highest nonprofit salaries.
A “for sale” sign has been spotted at Bauder’s, Des Moines’ iconic ice cream shop and former pharmacy. Owner Kim Robertson said she is simply looking for a transition. “I’ve been here 51 years of my life, so I think it’s time that I just pursue options,” she said. “It’s just a feeler.”
cbs2iowa.com
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
How to recycle old and broken Christmas lights in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro Waste Authority is partnering with local communities around the metro to help people get rid of their old Christmas lights. Here are the locations where Metro Waste Authority has drop boxes set up for old or broken lights: Clive Public Library East Side Library – Des Moines Public Library Central […]
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required yesterday. Owen Ray Spicer was admitted to the work release facility on October 10th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 194 pounds.
Hip-hop controversy leads to a Des Moines resignation
A Parks Area Foundation board member who helped schedule lineups for a free Des Moines summer music series resigned earlier this year after a disagreement about hip-hop performances.Why it matters: Hip-hop's roots and prevalence lies within African American communities.The genre's absence at Rendezvous on Riverview (RoR) ignores the culture and identity of a large portion of the community, Tanner Briggs Faaborg, who is white, argued just before his March 7 resignation from the board.Driving the news: Last month, Briggs Faaborg provided a two-page statement about his experience to the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition with a note to "feel free...
983vibe.com
Sweet Deal Big Al’s BBQ
Big Al’s BBQ is this week’s Sweet Deal! Get $50 worth of gift certificates for just 25 bucks!. Big Al here with BIG NEWS! I’m inviting you and your family to try my award-winning Iowa style BBQ, in the District in Ankeny! Our newest location will open in the District in December! We’ll have the fabulous, cooked low and slow, BBQ, mouth-watering burgers and our famous pork tenderloins.
Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
northernnewsnow.com
Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
The Best Place To Live In Iowa
If you are thinking about moving to Iowa to buy a house, you may want to consider which city in the state has the best quality of life. Here's more.
theperrynews.com
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct.
Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders
A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Rising Food Insecurity Indicates Iowa’s Homeless Population Will Increase
Statewide Iowa — The CEO of Iowa’s largest homeless shelter says a key indicator suggests more Iowans may become homeless in the months ahead. Melissa O’Neal, the CEO of Central Iowa Shelter and Services, says just before people can no longer afford to pay rent or a mortgage, the last thing they stop buying is food.
Christkindlmarket Des Moines returns for 7th year
DES MOINES – The 7th Christkindlmarket Des Moines kicks off Thursday evening at 5:00. The four-day market at Principal Park features traditional European food, drinks, and vendors. There will also be heritage craft demonstrations. Suzanne Hull, the Christkindlmarket Des Moines’ Director, said that the market is a chance for people to explore the origin of […]
KCCI.com
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
Hearing to move wrestler’s assault case to juvenile court delayed
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing on whether a high school wrestler’s case for allegedly violating a victim with an object will be moved to juvenile court has been pushed back. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume, of Roland, was charged as an adult with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office […]
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
