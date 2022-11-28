ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kbsi23.com

1 killed in Calloway County crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a deadly Wednesday night in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, KSP Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Calloway County Dispatch that...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
MAYFIELD, KY
wevv.com

Dawson Springs School Attendance Rates are Down Due to Illnesses

Dawson Springs school attendance rates are down; multiple illnesses going around school. Attendance numbers are considerably low at Dawson Springs High School. The school has been bombarded with dozens of cases of RSV and the flu.
whopam.com

Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local school districts lean on teachers to keep classes going amid illness

PADUCAH — Staff shortages have presented a great obstacle during this year's flu season, and the Paducah and McCracken school districts are leaning heavily on teachers to help keep classes going. After shutting down in early November, both McCracken County and Paducah schools are seeing improvements in student attendance.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area

Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Trigg Crash Involving Horse And Buggy

A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a car driven by Robbie Cain, of Princeton, was southbound when it struck a horse and buggy in front of it near the intersection of Kentucky 128. The driver and passenger of the horse and buggy we’re taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

3rd Street reopened in Paducah after injury crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – 3rd Street between Broadway and Monroe Street in Paducah has reopened after an injury crash closed it Wednesday morning. No word on how many injuries or the number of vehicles were involved.
PADUCAH, KY
whopam.com

One injured in Caldwell County crash

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather

Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
KFVS12

3 released from hospital after chemistry lab explosion at MSU

Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reporting avian influenza likely caused the deaths of at least 300 waterbirds at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois in recent days.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield, Graves County to commemorate tornado anniversary

The City of Mayfield and Graves County will commemorate the first anniversary of the devastating tornado with a service on Saturday, December 10th. Calling the service "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," it will take place at War Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The entrance on Lockridge Street is where everyone is asked to enter.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Ray Elected First Female Paris Mayor; City Changes Work Week, Business Hours

Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris now has its first female Mayor and for the first time, a female majority on its City Commission. At Thursday night’s busy session, Kathy Ray was elected the first female mayor of the city of Paris. After her nomination by Commissioner Sam Tharpe, Ray was elected. Vickey Roberts was elected Vice Mayor following nomination by Tharpe. Commissioner John Etheridge abstained on both votes.
PARIS, TN
wkdzradio.com

Murray’s Boone Named To Bank Of Cadiz Board

Bank of Cadiz & Trust Company officials announced Thursday the addition of a new director to their board: Murray native Howard Boone. Effective December 21, Boone is a proud graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science through business administration in 1985.
MURRAY, KY

