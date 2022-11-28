Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Doctor who helped start heart programs in Paducah remembered by those who worked with him at both hospitals
PADUCAH — Many are mourning the passing of a doctor who is remembered as a true visionary by those he worked with and treated in Paducah. Dr. W. Robin Howe died last week at the age of 77. Baptist Health Paducah says he was instrumental in building the heart programs at Paducah hospitals.
kbsi23.com
1 killed in Calloway County crash
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a deadly Wednesday night in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, KSP Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Calloway County Dispatch that...
kentuckytoday.com
‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
wevv.com
Dawson Springs School Attendance Rates are Down Due to Illnesses
Dawson Springs school attendance rates are down; multiple illnesses going around school. Attendance numbers are considerably low at Dawson Springs High School. The school has been bombarded with dozens of cases of RSV and the flu.
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local school districts lean on teachers to keep classes going amid illness
PADUCAH — Staff shortages have presented a great obstacle during this year's flu season, and the Paducah and McCracken school districts are leaning heavily on teachers to help keep classes going. After shutting down in early November, both McCracken County and Paducah schools are seeing improvements in student attendance.
KFVS12
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County. The crash happened Wednesday, November 30, before 8 p.m. on KY 121 at the intersection of Rob Mason Road. According to KSP, a Paducah man driving an...
thunderboltradio.com
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah firefighters cooking chili to benefit United Way of Western Kentucky
PADUCAH — Winter is right around the corner. As temperatures drop, a big bowl of chili can do your heart — and your community — a lot of good. The City of Paducah is hosting their annual Firehouse Chili day on Friday, Dec. 2, with proceeds benefitting the United Way of Western Kentucky.
kbsi23.com
Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg Crash Involving Horse And Buggy
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a car driven by Robbie Cain, of Princeton, was southbound when it struck a horse and buggy in front of it near the intersection of Kentucky 128. The driver and passenger of the horse and buggy we’re taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 1997, teen opens fire in Kentucky school, killing 3 students
PADUCAH, Ky. — It was Dec. 1, 1997. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman when he fired a stolen gun at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School near Paducah. Three students were killed and five were injured. The students who died were Nicole Hadley,...
kbsi23.com
3rd Street reopened in Paducah after injury crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – 3rd Street between Broadway and Monroe Street in Paducah has reopened after an injury crash closed it Wednesday morning. No word on how many injuries or the number of vehicles were involved.
wpsdlocal6.com
Extensive Purchase Parkway improvements to allow future extension of I69 from Mayfield to Fulton
PADUCAH — Preparation work for an extensive 2-year project along Interstate 69 will begin in December, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. According to a Thursday release, the $33.9 million project will "bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards," allowing I69 to be extended 21 miles from Mayfield to Fulton.
whopam.com
One injured in Caldwell County crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather
Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
KFVS12
3 released from hospital after chemistry lab explosion at MSU
Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reporting avian influenza likely caused the deaths of at least 300 waterbirds at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois in recent days.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield, Graves County to commemorate tornado anniversary
The City of Mayfield and Graves County will commemorate the first anniversary of the devastating tornado with a service on Saturday, December 10th. Calling the service "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," it will take place at War Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The entrance on Lockridge Street is where everyone is asked to enter.
radionwtn.com
Ray Elected First Female Paris Mayor; City Changes Work Week, Business Hours
Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris now has its first female Mayor and for the first time, a female majority on its City Commission. At Thursday night’s busy session, Kathy Ray was elected the first female mayor of the city of Paris. After her nomination by Commissioner Sam Tharpe, Ray was elected. Vickey Roberts was elected Vice Mayor following nomination by Tharpe. Commissioner John Etheridge abstained on both votes.
wkdzradio.com
Murray’s Boone Named To Bank Of Cadiz Board
Bank of Cadiz & Trust Company officials announced Thursday the addition of a new director to their board: Murray native Howard Boone. Effective December 21, Boone is a proud graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science through business administration in 1985.
Comments / 0