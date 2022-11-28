Read full article on original website
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Wheel-E Podcast: Electric bike rebates, Polestar e-bike, electric jet skis & more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new e-bike subsidies, an upcoming Polestar electric bike, a teeny-tiny electric motorbike from Honda, street-legal luxury golf carts, high-speed electric jet skis and lots more.
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
Tesla didn’t say a word about Tesla Semi being equipped with Autopilot/Self-Driving
At the unveiling of the production version of the Tesla Semi, the automaker announced a lot of things about the electric truck, but it didn’t say a word about it being equipped with Autopilot/Full Self-Driving technology. That’s despite being equipped with the needed hardware. When Tesla first announced...
Tesla Semi: Delivering a disruptive electric truck
Tesla delivered its first Tesla Semi electric trucks to customers and revealed details of its production version of the vehicle – delivering on a five-year-old promise. Today, the company held its Tesla Semi Delivery Event in Nevada. As expected, Tesla delivered the first electric trucks to PepsiCo, a long-time...
Rad Power Bikes releases teaser image of new e-bike. Can you tell what it is?
Calling all e-bike aficionados and internet sleuths: Rad Power Bikes is teasing a brand-new model of an electric bike and has released a teaser image full of clues. The image was just sent out to the company’s email list and shared on social media. In the image – which...
Tesla confirms Cybertruck is going to get 1 MW ultra-fast charging tech
With the unveiling of the Tesla Semi, the automaker confirmed that Tesla Cybertruck will also take advantage of the company’s 1 MW ultra-fast charging technology. At today’s Tesla Semi Delivery Event, the automaker didn’t roll out a new Roadster from the back of a Tesla Semi as it did at the truck’s original unveiling five years ago, but there was still a “one more thing” moment during the event.
Elon Musk confirms Tesla Semi has battery pack around 900 kWh, but more answers are needed
Elon Musk has confirmed Tesla Semi’s efficiency at 1.7 kWh per mile, which means it has a roughly 900 kWh battery pack. It’s an important piece of information, but there are still more questions to answer before Tesla Semi can officially be a truly disruptive product. Yesterday, Tesla...
Weird Alibaba: 4-door $4.5k Chinese electric pick-up truck for off-road adventures
When most families go on safari, they rent a truck or pay a company for a guided tour. But with this cheap Chinese electric truck I find in the bowels of the internet, you could spend the same amount of money and get to keep your safari truck at the end! And lucky for us, this funky little e-truck is perfect for this week’s Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column!
This ultra-fast compact EV charger has an integrated battery – and it’s coming to the US
ADS-TEC Energy today debuted ChargePost, a compact battery-based EV charging system that enables ultra-fast charging without the need to extend the existing grid. ChargePost is an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, electronics, cooling system, and charger in a compact container that ADS-TEC Energy says requires less than 21.5 square feet (2 sq m) of ground space.
This portable 100W 18V solar panel has 18W USB-C built in for $114 (Reg. $230) in New Green Deals
Jump-start your off-grid power setup with ROCKPALS’ portable 100W 18V solar panel, which is on sale for a new low of $114 today. Normally $230, this discount makes now a great time to pick up this versatile portable solar panel. You’ll find a traditional DC output to charge normal solar batteries, but it also packs 18W USB-C and 24W USB-A natively so you can plug in smartphones and more, no adapter needed. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Ford invests another $180M in powertrain plant to supply 70% of European EVs
Ford Motor Company announced plans to invest an additional $180 million in its Halewood EV powertrain facility in northern England. As the American automaker looks to go all-electric overseas by 2030, the fresh fund will help bolster the plants output by 70%, which should in turn supply powertrains to a large majority of European Ford models by 2026.
Tesla chief designer talks Cybertruck and teases upcoming new EV
Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen gave a rare interview where he discussed the Cybertruck design and teased an upcoming new Tesla model. At Tesla, it’s fairly rare for executives not named “Musk” to be authorized to talk to the media. Franz von Holzhausen, who has been...
Hyundai, Kia achieve record November US sales led by rising IONIQ5, EV6 demand
Kia announced Thursday it achieved its strongest November US sales month on record as demand for its electric vehicles pushed the automaker to new heights. Meanwhile, parent company Hyundai also surpassed its previous US November sales record with several leading EV models enticing buyers, such as the award-winning IONIQ5 and Kona EV.
Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’
Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
Tesla (TSLA) gives $3,750 discount for Model 3/Y in the US this month
Tesla (TSLA) is giving a $3,750 discount, which it is calling a “price adjustment,” for every Model 3 and Model Y vehicle delivered in the US in December. The move appears to be to encourage people to take delivery right now rather than wait for the tax credit to take effect in 2023.
Podcast: Tesla Semi event, Model 3/Y discount, M3 redesign, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss the Tesla Semi delivery event, Tesla offering discounts in the US, potential Model 3 redesign, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m....
Ford’s November sales paints revealing picture of US auto industry as EV adoption climbs
Ford released its US auto sales for November today, and although electric vehicle sales were up over 100% YOY for the fifth straight month, gas-powered car sales continued to slide. The sales report highlights the direction in which the US auto industry is headed – forward. Ford’s electric vehicle...
VW teases an upgraded ID.3 launching in 2023: Here’s what you can expect
Volkswagen teased its “second-generation” ID.3 model ahead of its spring 2023 debut, revealing new details along with interior and exterior sketches. The compact electric vehicle will be the latest from VW’s ID family. Here’s what we know so far about the new ID.3. After ending production...
Tesla releases new software update to improve Sentry Mode
Tesla has started to push a new software update to its fleet in order to improve Sentry Mode, a surveillance system built into its vehicles. Tesla’s Sentry Mode is an integrated surveillance system inside Tesla’s vehicles using the Autopilot cameras around the car and it has been changing the game when it comes to vandalizing parked cars.
