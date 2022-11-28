Jump-start your off-grid power setup with ROCKPALS’ portable 100W 18V solar panel, which is on sale for a new low of $114 today. Normally $230, this discount makes now a great time to pick up this versatile portable solar panel. You’ll find a traditional DC output to charge normal solar batteries, but it also packs 18W USB-C and 24W USB-A natively so you can plug in smartphones and more, no adapter needed. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

1 DAY AGO