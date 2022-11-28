JAMES CITY-A nearly surefire way to make waves in the neighborhood is to rent out rooms in your home, or the whole home itself, to tourists. Yet more than 30 James City County property owners may be doing just that, illegally, according to Planning Director Paul Holt, who gave the James City County Board of Supervisors an update on short-term rentals within the county at its November 22 business meeting.

