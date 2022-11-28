ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event

NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Short-term Rentals Stir Concern In James City County

JAMES CITY-A nearly surefire way to make waves in the neighborhood is to rent out rooms in your home, or the whole home itself, to tourists. Yet more than 30 James City County property owners may be doing just that, illegally, according to Planning Director Paul Holt, who gave the James City County Board of Supervisors an update on short-term rentals within the county at its November 22 business meeting.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Urban Air Adventure Park Slated To Open In Newport News In 2023

NEWPORT NEWS-Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor amusement facility, has been given the go-ahead to open a location on the Peninsula. On November 22, the Newport News City Council approved a conditional use permit to operate the facility in the Victory Crossing at Kiln Creek shopping center. Want to read...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
JAMESTOWN, VA

