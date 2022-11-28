ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

lastwordonsports.com

Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount

By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Limited at Bears Practice, Takes Some Team Reps

Justin Fields limited at practice, takes some reps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears shared their bad injury news early this week, when they announced that both Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season due to injuries they sustained over the course of the Jets game. Things weren’t quite so bleak on the team’s first injury report ahead of this week’s Packers game, but it wasn’t much better.
MLive.com

Bears poaching QB Tim Boyle off Lions’ practice squad

ALLEN PARK -- Another Lions quarterback has moved across the NFC North. A few months after the Minnesota Vikings signed David Blough to their practice squad, the Chicago Bears have signed Tim Boyle to their 53-man roster. Boyle spent the first 12 weeks of the season on Detroit’s practice squad, where he served as QB3 behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld.
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Suffered Devastating Injury Loss

The injuries just keep piling up for the 3-9 Chicago Bears. Not only is quarterback Justin Fields dealing with damage to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but now one of the most important pieces on the backend of the Bears defense is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.
South Side Sox

White Sox announce coaching staff

If a news dump falls in a forest full of fans wailing over the loss of José Abreu, does anyone ever see it?. Well, the White Sox want you to, and we are here to serve the White Sox. Or skewer them. Sometimes, both. The headliner here is that...
FanSided

The Chicago Bulls need a star, and Patrick Williams is finally developing

Nearly 20 games into the season, and the Chicago Bulls are still trying to establish an identity. This past offseason, the Bulls re-signed Zach LaVine on max money, and whether or not Bulls fans want to admit it, he’s not been worth it. LaVine has failed to show up in big moments this year, and the extension is looking like a pain point rather than a necessary deal.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Could Blackhawks' Patrick Kane ask for trade soon?

When Patrick Kane’s name first entered the throes of trade speculation early this year, there were as many skeptics as believers that the Chicago Blackhawks would ever move on from their franchise-defining superstar. One of the greatest American players of all time and a slam-dunk top-five Blackhawk of all time, Kane’s play has been the defining part of the most successful on-ice period in Chicago’s history.
