FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lastwordonsports.com
Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount
By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
So far, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first NFL Draft looks bad
Adofo-Mensah's inter-division trades could turn out to be disasters.
Justin Fields Limited at Bears Practice, Takes Some Team Reps
Justin Fields limited at practice, takes some reps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears shared their bad injury news early this week, when they announced that both Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season due to injuries they sustained over the course of the Jets game. Things weren’t quite so bleak on the team’s first injury report ahead of this week’s Packers game, but it wasn’t much better.
MLive.com
Bears poaching QB Tim Boyle off Lions’ practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- Another Lions quarterback has moved across the NFC North. A few months after the Minnesota Vikings signed David Blough to their practice squad, the Chicago Bears have signed Tim Boyle to their 53-man roster. Boyle spent the first 12 weeks of the season on Detroit’s practice squad, where he served as QB3 behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld.
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Bears Snap Count: How Chase Claypool-Trevor Siemian Connection Came Together
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. -- Chase Claypool's Bears tenure has gotten off to a slow start. The third-year wide receiver, who the Bears acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the trade deadline, saw six targets in his Chicago debut but was less involved in the subsequent two games. At 6-foot-4, 240...
Bears Have Reportedly Suffered Devastating Injury Loss
The injuries just keep piling up for the 3-9 Chicago Bears. Not only is quarterback Justin Fields dealing with damage to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but now one of the most important pieces on the backend of the Bears defense is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.
South Side Sox
White Sox announce coaching staff
If a news dump falls in a forest full of fans wailing over the loss of José Abreu, does anyone ever see it?. Well, the White Sox want you to, and we are here to serve the White Sox. Or skewer them. Sometimes, both. The headliner here is that...
CBS Sports
NFL 2022 playoff picture, standings: Commanders take over final NFC playoff spot, all four NFC East teams in
As the NFL rolls into December, the playoff races are beginning to heat up. Teams are starting to make their playoff push with wild card spots up for grabs in both conferences. The Washington Commanders are the biggest beneficiaries in the playoff chase, winning six of their last seven games to emerge into the playoff picture.
NFL playoff scenarios 2022: Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings can clinch in Week 13
What teams will make the NFL playoffs in 2022? As we hit December in the National Football League, the intensity
Bears Wednesday Injury Report: A Novel in Length
The Bears' injury report to open Week 13 is the longest it has been all season.
Ohio State not a lock for Rose Bowl if it misses College Football Playoff
One postseason possibility for Ohio State if it misses out on the College Football Playoff remains the Rose Bowl. But it’s hardly a lock, especially as the Buckeyes made the trip to the “Granddaddy of them All” last January. The potential path to Pasadena is similar to the one laid out 12 months ago....
Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 13
The New York Giants fell to 7-4 on the season with a 28-20 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They are now mired in a bit of a slump, going 1-3 over their last four games as the playoff race tightens. Things get no easier from here as the...
Vikings' Patrick Peterson rips into Kyler Murray after Cardinals' latest loss
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson didn't hold back when speaking about his former teammate, Kyler Murray, after the Arizona Cardinals' loss on Sunday.
Bears Bring in Reinforcements at QB and on Defense
Justin Fields practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Trevor Siemian missed practice but the Bears brought in QB help.
The Chicago Bulls need a star, and Patrick Williams is finally developing
Nearly 20 games into the season, and the Chicago Bulls are still trying to establish an identity. This past offseason, the Bulls re-signed Zach LaVine on max money, and whether or not Bulls fans want to admit it, he’s not been worth it. LaVine has failed to show up in big moments this year, and the extension is looking like a pain point rather than a necessary deal.
Could Blackhawks' Patrick Kane ask for trade soon?
When Patrick Kane’s name first entered the throes of trade speculation early this year, there were as many skeptics as believers that the Chicago Blackhawks would ever move on from their franchise-defining superstar. One of the greatest American players of all time and a slam-dunk top-five Blackhawk of all time, Kane’s play has been the defining part of the most successful on-ice period in Chicago’s history.
